For nearly two decades, Manchester City have represented one of football’s biggest transformation stories.

Since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s takeover in 2008, the club has evolved from a historically underachieving English side into a global powerhouse — winning multiple Premier League titles, lifting the UEFA Champions League, and building one of the world’s most valuable multi-club sporting networks through City Football Group.

But in 2026, the Abu Dhabi-backed project that reshaped English football is facing its most sustained off-field scrutiny yet.

The attention surrounding Sheikh Mansour now extends beyond football and finance into geopolitics, international regulation, and the broader debate around sovereign wealth ownership in global sport.

From Abu Dhabi Investment to Football Empire

When Sheikh Mansour acquired Manchester City in 2008, the club had spent decades outside England’s football elite.

That changed rapidly under Abu Dhabi ownership.

Heavy investment in infrastructure, recruitment, youth development, and global expansion helped City emerge as one of the defining teams of the modern era. The club’s commercial revenues surged through sponsorship growth, international partnerships, and global branding.

For Abu Dhabi, Manchester City became more than a football investment. The club evolved into one of the emirate’s most visible global soft-power assets.

That visibility, however, has also brought greater scrutiny.

ALSO READ Why Liverpool Were Forced to Revise Ticket Price Hikes at Anfield

Sudan Conflict Intensifies Attention

The latest phase of Sudan’s civil war, which began in April 2023, has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Aid agencies and U.S. officials estimate the conflict has caused at least 150,000 deaths, while millions have been displaced.

The war centres around fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti.

Over the past year, international organisations — including UN experts, EU officials, Amnesty International, and several British politicians — have raised concerns regarding alleged UAE support for the RSF. The UAE has repeatedly denied backing either side in the conflict.

Human rights organisation FairSquare recently called on the British government to examine whether senior Emirati officials should face greater scrutiny over the conflict. Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith also urged UK authorities earlier this year to assess whether UAE representatives met the threshold for sanctions consideration under British law.

At present, there is no public indication that Sheikh Mansour himself is under formal investigation by UK authorities, nor have any sanctions been imposed against him.

Still, his position as both a senior UAE royal and one of the most influential figures in global sport has inevitably intensified attention on Manchester City’s ownership model.

Why the Abramovich Comparison Keeps Emerging

Any discussion involving sanctions and Premier League ownership inevitably draws comparisons with former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK government sanctioned Abramovich because of his perceived proximity to the Kremlin — allegations he denied. The sanctions ultimately forced the sale of Chelsea and demonstrated how geopolitical developments can rapidly reshape ownership structures in elite sport.

There are, however, major differences between the two situations.

Unlike Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour remains a senior member of the UAE ruling establishment, while the UAE continues to be a major economic and strategic ally of the United Kingdom. No sanctions or formal proceedings have been announced against him, and there is currently no indication British authorities are considering measures similar to those imposed on Abramovich.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea precedent highlighted how football ownership can become deeply intertwined with global politics during periods of international tension.

The 115 Charges Continue to Loom

Alongside geopolitical scrutiny, Manchester City are still awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s landmark financial case.

In February 2023, the Premier League charged the club with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations covering the period between 2009 and 2018. The allegations relate to financial reporting, sponsorship revenue disclosures, and broader compliance obligations.

Manchester City have strongly denied wrongdoing and stated they possess a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” supporting their position.

The hearing process concluded privately, and the football world continues to await a verdict. Potential punishments remain speculative, though football finance experts have discussed possibilities ranging from fines and points deductions to more serious sporting sanctions.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, the case has already become one of the most consequential regulatory disputes in modern football because of its implications for sponsorship models, club ownership structures, and financial oversight.

Gulf Sports Investment Faces New Questions

The wider environment surrounding Gulf-backed sports ownership is also changing.

Over the past decade, sovereign wealth funds and Gulf investors have expanded aggressively across football, golf, Formula One, boxing, and other global sports properties as part of broader economic diversification and international branding strategies.

At the same time, rising geopolitical tensions and growing political scrutiny have intensified debate around the reputational risks attached to state-linked sports investments.

That does not suggest Abu Dhabi is preparing to step away from Manchester City. City Football Group remains one of the world’s most valuable football organisations, while Manchester City continue to generate substantial commercial and sporting success.

However, the environment surrounding state-backed sports ownership is becoming more politically sensitive — and more heavily scrutinised — than at any point since Abu Dhabi’s arrival in English football.

Sheikh Mansour transformed Manchester City from a club operating outside football’s elite into one of the defining sporting institutions of the modern era.

But in 2026, the conversation around Manchester City increasingly extends beyond trophies, revenues, and transfer spending. It now intersects with geopolitics, regulatory oversight, and the broader debate surrounding sovereign wealth in global sport.

At present, there is no formal action against Sheikh Mansour personally, and the UAE continues to deny allegations regarding support for the RSF in Sudan.

Yet with the Premier League’s 115-charge case still unresolved and international scrutiny surrounding Sudan continuing to intensify, the Abu Dhabi-backed model that reshaped Manchester City is facing its most sustained external examination since the takeover began nearly two decades ago.