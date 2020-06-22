Major blow for Pakistan cricket team ahead of England tour: Three cricketers test COVID-19 positive

By: |
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:25 PM

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan, Pakistan cricketers COVID-19, Pakistan cricketers coronavirus, Pakistan tour of England, Karachi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board, Covid-19, Rawalpindi, Shahid Afridi A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — have tested positive for Covid-19,” said the PCB in a statement.

Related News

“The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.”

The infected players will go into self-isolation.

“The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was tested positive for the deadly virus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Major blow for Pakistan cricket team ahead of England tour Three cricketers test COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rahul Dravid never got enough credit for captaincy, made bigger impact than anyone: Gautam Gambhir
2India’s cricket fraternity mourns demise of Rajinder Goel, ‘master of his craft’
3“Giant of domestic cricket”: Sourav Ganguly mourns death of Rajinder Goel, bowler who picked over 600 Ranji wickets