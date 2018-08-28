Major heartbreak! Hima Das disqualified from 200m event due to false start; incident very similar to Usain Bolt’s 2011 exit

Hima Das. (Twitter/Navkirat Singh Mann)

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday had a very disappointing exit from Asian Games 2018, after she was disqualified from 200m semi-final due to a false start. Noteworthy, Das had clinched a silver medal in the 400m. The shocking exit, made a lot of sports fanatics recall the disqualification of Usain Bolt in 2011’s World Athletics Championships.

Bolt later released a short comment via the IAAF website, saying, “I have nothing to say right now. I need some time.”

IAAF had in 2010 implemented a one-and-done rule which meant that one false start would mean ‘The End’ for the athlete. The rule created an uproar, though, after Bolt’s disqualification at the world championships.

Das who had earlier won a silver medal in 400m event clocked 50.79 seconds to win the silver, behind Bahrain`s Salwa Naser who won the gold with a timing of 50.09 seconds.

India still has its hope alive for a medal with Dutee Chand finishing first in the first semi-final of the 200m event. She had the best timing in the heats.

India currently stands at ninth spot, with eight golds, 16 silver and 21 bronze. The total medal tally for India is 45.

Hima Das in July had sripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched to top spot in the women’s 400m final race on the third day of competitions here. The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold.