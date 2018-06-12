Major embarrassment! ‘Insects, bugs’ in food served for players at SAI Bangalore, Indian Hockey coach files complaint

In his complaint to Hockey India, Harendra Singh says that the quality of the food is below par and that he found hair and insects in it.

The coach of the Indian men’s Hockey team has filed a complaint about the sub-standard quality of food and hygiene level at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. In his complaint to Hockey India, Harendra Singh says that the quality of the food is below par and that he found hair and insects in it, reported ANI.

In his letter to Hockey India, Harendra Singh wrote, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par with a professional unit – excessive oil and fat throughout, bones with lack of meats. Moreover, insects, bugs and hair were also found in the food. Sir, I also would like to inform you that hygiene part has also been neglected.”

Responding to the Indian Hockey coach’s complaint, the President of Hockey India, Rajinder Singh, has shot off a letter to the President of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Dhruv Batra. In his letter, Rajinder Singh wrote, “We request indulgence of IOA in the matter.”

Narinder Dhruv Batra, President of IOA, has replied to the letters sent by Coach of Indian men’s Hockey team Harendra Singh and President of Hockey India, Rajinder Singh. “It’s a problem across all centres of Sports Authority of India.”

Batra also wrote, “It is a couple of months now, I humbly request SAI to kindly take care of food quality, hygiene, cleanness etc at SAI centre Bangalore in the interest of health and performance of elite athletes. If we expect elite athletes to perform at their best, then we also need to provide them with the best.”