India vs Australia: Mahendra Singh Dhoni scores 10000 ODI runs for India

The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni Saturday became the fifth player to score 10000 runs for India in One-day International cricket, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Starting the innings at 9999 runs, Dhoni took seven deliveries to reach the landmark on his way to a patient 51 in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia, here. While the right-handed Dhoni had crossed the 10,000-run mark in the format in 2017 during the England tour, 174 of them came while batting for Asia XI in three matches.

On Saturday, he breached the mark for the country. Dhoni thus joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who had previously achieved the feat, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

In 330 ODIs for India, the wicketkeeper-batsman has now over 10,050 runs at an average of 49.75, including nine centuries and 67 fifties. Overall, Dhoni is the 13th player in history to score 10,000 runs in the ODIs.