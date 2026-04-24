American tennis star Madison Keys withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday due to illness. Keys, ranked world no. 17, pulled out on Friday morning.

Lucky loser Anastasia Potapova stepped in and beat Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-1 in the second round at La Caja Mágica. Potapova had little time to prepare and went on court just minutes after learning she would play, reported WTSA Tennis.

Keys’ withdrawal ended her Madrid campaign before it began. She had strong results at this event in recent years, reaching the semi-finals in 2024 and the quarterfinals in 2025. Her next scheduled tournament is the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in May.

Madison Keys’ net worth

Madison Keys has an estimated net worth of around $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth report. This figure includes both her on-court earnings and steady endorsement income.

Keys has earned over $23.2 million in career prize money alone. Her financial rise gained a major boost in 2025. Keys won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on January 25, 2025. That victory brought her prize money of about $2.17 million and increased her global profile. It also strengthened her appeal to sponsors and brands.

Madison Keys’ career

Keys turned professional in 2009 at the age of 14. She reached a major milestone in 2017 when she played the final of the US Open. Though she did not win that match, it established her as a top contender in women’s tennis.

Over the years, Keys also reached multiple Grand Slam semi-finals and won several WTA titles.

Keys achieved a career-high ranking of world no. 7. In 2025, she won the Australian Open.