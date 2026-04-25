The Delhi Capitals (DC) appeared to have secured an insurmountable lead after posting a gargantuan 264/2. However, the tides turned just 15 balls into the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) chase. The loss of Lungi Ngidi was the psychological and tactical breaking point that allowed PBKS to pull off the highest successful run chase in T20 history.

The Moment of Impact: Where It All Went Wrong

The incident occurred on the third ball of the 3rd over with PBKS at 43/0. PBKS opener Priyansh Arya miscued a lofted shot off Axar Patel, sending the ball high toward the mid-off region.

The Fall: Ngidi, stationed at mid-off, back-pedalled to settle under the catch but misjudged the flight. As he stretched backwards, he lost his balance and fell awkwardly.

Ngidi, stationed at mid-off, back-pedalled to settle under the catch but misjudged the flight. As he stretched backwards, he lost his balance and fell awkwardly. The Injury: The South African’s head hit the hard Arun Jaitley Stadium outfield with significant force. He remained motionless for several minutes as teammates—including David Miller and Tristan Stubbs—signaled frantically for medical attention.

The South African’s head hit the hard Arun Jaitley Stadium outfield with significant force. He remained motionless for several minutes as teammates—including David Miller and Tristan Stubbs—signaled frantically for medical attention. The Evacuation: In a sobering sight, an ambulance was driven onto the field. Medical staff applied a neck brace and oxygen mask as a precaution before stretchering Ngidi into the vehicle to be rushed to Max Hospital for emergency scans.

Ambulance in the ground for Lungi Ngidi, I haven't seen an ambulance during IPL match in so many years.



I am praying for Lungi Ngidi, everyone please pray for him. Hoping for a fast recovery❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CToxPWs7gb — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 25, 2026

ALSO READ From KKR Bashing to DC Thrashing: How PBKS Broke their Own World Record Of Highest Successful Run Chase in T20 History

The Replacement: Vipraj Nigam Steps In

Under the concussion protocol, DC named leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam as the substitute. While Nigam managed to pick up a wicket, his inclusion left DC without their primary pace-threat on a night where the ball was flying over the ropes.

The Tactical Void: By losing Ngidi—who entered the game with 11 wickets in 7 matches this season—DC lost the only bowler capable of hitting “heavy lengths” to stifle the Powerplay. Without him, the DC attack conceded a staggering 116 runs in the first 6 overs.

The Ngidi Effect: What Could Have Been?

The Powerplay Handbrake: Ngidi’s 2026 economy rate of 8.20 and 48% dot-ball percentage were sorely missed against Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26) , who dismantled Mukesh Kumar for six consecutive fours in the 6th over.

Ngidi’s 2026 economy rate of and 48% dot-ball percentage were sorely missed against , who dismantled Mukesh Kumar for six consecutive fours in the 6th over. The Shreyas Iyer Factor: Shreyas Iyer anchored the middle overs with an unbeaten 71. Ngidi has historically troubled Iyer with high-pace, back-of-a-length deliveries. Without that threat, Iyer manipulated the field with ease against DC’s secondary bowlers.

Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. https://t.co/fWScEMU4Oy — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2026

Fielding Fumbles: Dropped Catches Cost DC Dearly

The injury clearly rattled DC’s composure, leading to a series of errors that proved as fatal as the bowling.

Mukesh Kumar’s Miss: Early in the chase, Mukesh Kumar dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss Priyansh Arya , allowing the 116-run opening stand to flourish.

Early in the chase, Mukesh Kumar dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss , allowing the 116-run opening stand to flourish. Karun Nair’s “Double Nightmare”: Substitute fielder Karun Nair dropped Shreyas Iyer twice in the space of just three deliveries during the 16th over. Iyer made the most of the reprieves to finish the chase with 7 balls to spare.

The Verdict: Delhi Capitals scored enough for “three matches”—a common hyperbole for their massive 264 total—but the combination of Ngidi’s hospitalization and a flurry of dropped catches proved that no total is safe when the defensive anchor is removed.