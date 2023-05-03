LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Toss delayed due to bad weather at Ekana; match likely to begin by 3.45 pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Live: The Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul may have to bow out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a serious thigh injury that he sustained during their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the skipper’s absence, the team’s chances of bouncing back from their recent loss will be severely hindered as they gear up to face a formidable opponent.
The upcoming match will be a clash of the titans as both sides are determined to reclaim their winning streaks. Lucknow Super Giants will be under immense pressure to perform after their embarrassing loss to RCB where they failed to chase down a small target of 126 and were dismissed for just 108 in 19.5 overs.
Meanwhile, despite Chennai Super Kings’ recent defeats, their captain MS Dhoni’s strategic expertise has been a major contributing factor in most of their triumphs this season. Therefore, Lucknow Super Giants will have to be on their toes, especially if KL Rahul does not feature in Wednesday’s match.
Indian Premier League, 2023Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 03 May 2023
Lucknow Super Giants
Chennai Super Kings
Match Delayed ( Day – Match 45 ) Match delayed due to wet ground conditions
The toss has been delayed due to rain. The drizzle is expected to pass in sometime. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rain might delay the start of the game in Lucknow today. The pitch is still covered up.
The pitch at Ekana is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball, but it may not result in a high-scoring game today. Previous data reveals that in three out of five instances, the team batting first has emerged victorious, making the toss a vital factor in deciding the outcome. On this pitch, the typical score in the first innings ranges from 150 to 160.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/WK), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Arpit Guleria, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of this IPL season's 45th match. LSG will get the homeground benefit as the match will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 3 pm IST. Stay tuned to catch all the updates from the ground!