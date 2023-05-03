LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Toss delayed due to bad weather at Ekana; match likely to begin by 3.45 pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Live: The Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul may have to bow out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a serious thigh injury that he sustained during their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the skipper’s absence, the team’s chances of bouncing back from their recent loss will be severely hindered as they gear up to face a formidable opponent.

The upcoming match will be a clash of the titans as both sides are determined to reclaim their winning streaks. Lucknow Super Giants will be under immense pressure to perform after their embarrassing loss to RCB where they failed to chase down a small target of 126 and were dismissed for just 108 in 19.5 overs.

Meanwhile, despite Chennai Super Kings’ recent defeats, their captain MS Dhoni’s strategic expertise has been a major contributing factor in most of their triumphs this season. Therefore, Lucknow Super Giants will have to be on their toes, especially if KL Rahul does not feature in Wednesday’s match.

Catch all the live updates here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 03 May 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Delayed ( Day – Match 45 ) Match delayed due to wet ground conditions

Live Updates