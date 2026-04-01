The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are heading into IPL 2026 with fresh energy and big ambitions. After a disappointing 2025 season where they missed out on the playoffs the team has made some bold changes.

They’ve rebuilt their squad by mixing experienced international players with young talent all aiming to win their first IPL title.

Rishabh Pant continues to be the main face of the team. He has been retained for a huge ₹27 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the league.

Along with him, powerful players like Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore) and Josh Inglis (₹8.6 crore) add great strength to the wicketkeeping and batting department.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh bring balance to the team with their solid batting and all-round abilities.

The Masterstroke: How LSG Stole Shami and Hasaranga

The LSG management, led by mentor Zaheer Khan and coach Justin Langer focused on adding more pace and power in the middle order during the mini-auction.

Their biggest signing was Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (₹8.6 crore), although he might miss the start of the season due to personal reasons.

To strengthen the bowling, they brought in the reliable Anrich Nortje and talented spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹2 crore each.

One of their smartest moves was trading for experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami (₹10 crore) from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His experience adds great value to a young and fast bowling attack that also includes rising star Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super giants (LSG) Player Price List

Player Role Price (INR) Rishabh Pant (C) Wicketkeeper-Batter ₹27.00 Crore Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper-Batter ₹21.00 Crore Mayank Yadav Bowler ₹11.00 Crore Mohammed Shami Bowler ₹10.00 Crore (Trade) Avesh Khan Bowler ₹9.75 Crore Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper-Batter ₹8.60 Crore Abdul Samad Batter ₹4.20 Crore Ayush Badoni All-rounder ₹4.00 Crore Mohsin Khan Bowler ₹4.00 Crore Mitchell Marsh All-rounder ₹3.40 Crore Mukul Choudhary Wicketkeeper-Batter ₹2.60 Crore Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder ₹2.40 Crore Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter ₹2.20 Crore Aiden Markram All-rounder ₹2.00 Crore Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder ₹2.00 Crore Anrich Nortje Bowler ₹2.00 Crore Naman Tiwari Bowler ₹1.00 Crore Manimaran Siddharth Bowler ₹0.75 Crore Matthew Breetzke Batter ₹0.75 Crore Digvesh Rathi Bowler ₹0.30 Crore Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder ₹0.30 Crore Prince Yadav Bowler ₹0.30 Crore Akash Singh Bowler ₹0.30 Crore Himmat Singh Batter ₹0.30 Crore Arjun Tendulkar Bowler ₹0.30 Crore (Trade)

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full squad

Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Akshat Raghuwanshi

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Aryan Juyal

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Shamar Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Will O’Rourke

IPL 2026: LSG Best Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje