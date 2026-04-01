The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are heading into IPL 2026 with fresh energy and big ambitions. After a disappointing 2025 season where they missed out on the playoffs the team has made some bold changes. 

They’ve rebuilt their squad by mixing experienced international players with young talent all aiming to win their first IPL title.

Rishabh Pant continues to be the main face of the team. He has been retained for a huge ₹27 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the league.

Along with him, powerful players like Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore) and Josh Inglis (₹8.6 crore) add great strength to the wicketkeeping and batting department. 

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh bring balance to the team with their solid batting and all-round abilities.

The Masterstroke: How LSG Stole Shami and Hasaranga

The LSG management, led by mentor Zaheer Khan and coach Justin Langer focused on adding more pace and power in the middle order during the mini-auction. 

Their biggest signing was Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (₹8.6 crore), although he might miss the start of the season due to personal reasons.

To strengthen the bowling, they brought in the reliable Anrich Nortje and talented spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹2 crore each.

One of their smartest moves was trading for experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami (₹10 crore) from Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

His experience adds great value to a young and fast bowling attack that also includes rising star Mayank Yadav.

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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super giants (LSG) Player Price List 

PlayerRolePrice (INR)
Rishabh Pant (C)Wicketkeeper-Batter₹27.00 Crore
Nicholas PooranWicketkeeper-Batter₹21.00 Crore
Mayank YadavBowler₹11.00 Crore
Mohammed ShamiBowler₹10.00 Crore (Trade)
Avesh KhanBowler₹9.75 Crore
Josh InglisWicketkeeper-Batter₹8.60 Crore
Abdul SamadBatter₹4.20 Crore
Ayush BadoniAll-rounder₹4.00 Crore
Mohsin KhanBowler₹4.00 Crore
Mitchell MarshAll-rounder₹3.40 Crore
Mukul ChoudharyWicketkeeper-Batter₹2.60 Crore
Shahbaz AhmedAll-rounder₹2.40 Crore
Akshat RaghuwanshiBatter₹2.20 Crore
Aiden MarkramAll-rounder₹2.00 Crore
Wanindu HasarangaAll-rounder₹2.00 Crore
Anrich NortjeBowler₹2.00 Crore
Naman TiwariBowler₹1.00 Crore
Manimaran SiddharthBowler₹0.75 Crore
Matthew BreetzkeBatter₹0.75 Crore
Digvesh RathiBowler₹0.30 Crore
Arshin KulkarniAll-rounder₹0.30 Crore
Prince YadavBowler₹0.30 Crore
Akash SinghBowler₹0.30 Crore
Himmat SinghBatter₹0.30 Crore
Arjun TendulkarBowler₹0.30 Crore (Trade)

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full squad 

Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Akshat Raghuwanshi

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Aryan Juyal

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Shamar Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Will O’Rourke

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IPL 2026: LSG Best Playing 11 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje