The Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) is here and it’s a big moment for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Now led by Rishabh Pant the team is aiming to make their home ground the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium very tough for any opponent to win at.

With new players like Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Marsh fans in Lucknow are excited and expecting an action packed season.

LSG’s campaign kickoff

The Lucknow Super Giants will start their journey for their first-ever title on April 1, 2026, against the Delhi Capitals at home, in front of their fans. 

This match will be special as Rishabh Pant plays against his former team in his first game as LSG captain.

The team will play most of their home matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium creating a strong base in Lucknow.

Later they will shift to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium for their last three home games in May giving fans in another city a chance to support them.

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A New Identity: Bold in Red

The Lucknow Super Giants have moved on from their old look and chosen something bold and powerful. 

They recently revealed a new logo with symbols like the Garuda, Crown and Elephant and changed their color from blue to a strong red.

This isn’t just about looks, it shows a fresh “LSG Reborn” attitude with the team focused on finally winning their first trophy.

IPL 2026: LSG Full Match Schedule 

LSG will play 14 league matches 7 at home in Lucknow and 7 away across. Just Below is the complete list of fixtures, timings and venues

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
April 1Delhi CapitalsLucknow7:30 PM
April 5Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabad3:30 PM
April 9Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata7:30 PM
April 12Gujarat TitansLucknow3:30 PM
April 15Royal Challengers BengaluruBengaluru7:30 PM
April 19Punjab KingsNew Chandigarh7:30 PM
April 22Rajasthan RoyalsLucknow7:30 PM
April 26Kolkata Knight RidersLucknow7:30 PM
May 4Mumbai IndiansMumbai7:30 PM
May 7Royal Challengers BengaluruLucknow7:30 PM
May 10Chennai Super KingsChennai3:30 PM
May 15Chennai Super KingsLucknow7:30 PM
May 19Rajasthan RoyalsJaipur7:30 PM
May 23Punjab KingsLucknow7:30 PM

Squad strength  & Viral Heat

With Mohammed Shami strengthening the pace attack and Nicholas Pooran ready to hit big shots the Lucknow Super Giants look very strong this season

Their squad is full of talent and depth, making them a tough team to beat.

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Although there are some injury concerns around Wanindu Hasaranga the team still has plenty of backup options. 

This “Super” squad has a great mix of experience and young talent and if they stay fit, they have a real chance to go all the way and compete for the title.