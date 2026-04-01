The Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) is here and it’s a big moment for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Now led by Rishabh Pant the team is aiming to make their home ground the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium very tough for any opponent to win at.

With new players like Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Marsh fans in Lucknow are excited and expecting an action packed season.

LSG’s campaign kickoff

The Lucknow Super Giants will start their journey for their first-ever title on April 1, 2026, against the Delhi Capitals at home, in front of their fans.

This match will be special as Rishabh Pant plays against his former team in his first game as LSG captain.

The team will play most of their home matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium creating a strong base in Lucknow.

Later they will shift to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium for their last three home games in May giving fans in another city a chance to support them.

A New Identity: Bold in Red

The Lucknow Super Giants have moved on from their old look and chosen something bold and powerful.

They recently revealed a new logo with symbols like the Garuda, Crown and Elephant and changed their color from blue to a strong red.

This isn’t just about looks, it shows a fresh “LSG Reborn” attitude with the team focused on finally winning their first trophy.

IPL 2026: LSG Full Match Schedule

LSG will play 14 league matches 7 at home in Lucknow and 7 away across. Just Below is the complete list of fixtures, timings and venues

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) April 1 Delhi Capitals Lucknow 7:30 PM April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 3:30 PM April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM April 12 Gujarat Titans Lucknow 3:30 PM April 15 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 19 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 22 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow 7:30 PM April 26 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow 7:30 PM May 4 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM May 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 7:30 PM May 10 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 3:30 PM May 15 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 7:30 PM May 19 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 7:30 PM May 23 Punjab Kings Lucknow 7:30 PM

Squad strength & Viral Heat

With Mohammed Shami strengthening the pace attack and Nicholas Pooran ready to hit big shots the Lucknow Super Giants look very strong this season

Their squad is full of talent and depth, making them a tough team to beat.

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Although there are some injury concerns around Wanindu Hasaranga the team still has plenty of backup options.

This “Super” squad has a great mix of experience and young talent and if they stay fit, they have a real chance to go all the way and compete for the title.