LSG vs SRH Match Preview: KL Rahul and Co. eye at repeating debut performance against Sunrisers in 10th IPL match – Details inside

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Match Today: Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the 10th match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) today.

LSG started their IPL 2023 campaign with a resounding victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home, but then suffered a narrow defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.950 and two points from two games, the Super Giants are currently placed just inside the top half of the table.

On the other hand, SRH had a difficult start to the tournament, losing to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, leaving them at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points and a NRR of -3.6.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: When and where to watch the match?

The LSG vs SRH IPL match will be played on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. You can also catch all the live updates of the game at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl/

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Full squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for its black soil pitches, which are considered to be pace-friendly. However, spinners are also expected to play a vital role during the middle overs, reports suggested. According to ESPN, teams batting first in the stadium have fared slightly better, with 17 wins and 14 defeats from 31 T20s.