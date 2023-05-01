LSG vs RCB Match Preview, IPL 2023: Where to watch? Pitch report, full squads

The stage is set for an epic clash as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL’s 43rd match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB’s overdependence on their top-order consisting of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell has been a cause of concern, as they have been the main run-getters in the team’s eight matches so far. However, with the competition heating up, RCB cannot afford any more slip-ups.

The time has come for Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik to step up and contribute to the team’s success. Additionally, the fielding and catching need to be top-notch, as highlighted by Kohli himself after the team’s loss to KKR.

On the other hand, LSG comes into the game with a spring in their step after their commanding win against Punjab Kings. Their explosive batting lineup, led by Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran, will be a formidable challenge for RCB. LSG skipper KL Rahul will also be eager to make a statement at their home ground.

However, the pitch in Lucknow has not been favorable to the home team, and adapting to the conditions will be crucial for both sides. RCB must shed their reliance on the top-order and play as a cohesive unit if they want to emerge victorious against LSG. It promises to be an exciting encounter filled with twists and turns, and cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold.

LSG vs RCB Match Preview: When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network. And it will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

LSG vs RCB Match Preview: Pitch report

The high temperature and humidity could make it tough for players in Lucknow. The black soil pitches at Ekana Stadium favour pacers and spinners are expected to shine during the middle overs.

LSG vs RCB Match Preview: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.