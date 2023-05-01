LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Faf du Plessis wins the toss, Bangalore opt to bat first; Playing XI named

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs RCB: The stage is set for an epic clash as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL’s 43rd match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB’s overdependence on their top-order consisting of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell has been a cause of concern, as they have been the main run-getters in the team’s eight matches so far. However, with the competition heating up, RCB cannot afford any more slip-ups.

The time has come for Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik to step up and contribute to the team’s success. Additionally, the fielding and catching need to be top-notch, as highlighted by Kohli himself after the team’s loss to KKR.

On the other hand, LSG comes into the game with a spring in their step after their commanding win against Punjab Kings. Their explosive batting lineup, led by Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran, will be a formidable challenge for RCB. LSG skipper KL Rahul will also be eager to make a statement at their home ground.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 01 May 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 43 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat

