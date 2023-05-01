LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Faf du Plessis wins the toss, Bangalore opt to bat first; Playing XI named

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs RCB: The stage is set for an epic clash as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL’s 43rd match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB’s overdependence on their top-order consisting of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell has been a cause of concern, as they have been the main run-getters in the team’s eight matches so far. However, with the competition heating up, RCB cannot afford any more slip-ups.
The time has come for Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik to step up and contribute to the team’s success. Additionally, the fielding and catching need to be top-notch, as highlighted by Kohli himself after the team’s loss to KKR.
On the other hand, LSG comes into the game with a spring in their step after their commanding win against Punjab Kings. Their explosive batting lineup, led by Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran, will be a formidable challenge for RCB. LSG skipper KL Rahul will also be eager to make a statement at their home ground.
Catch all the live updates of the match here
Indian Premier League, 2023Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 01 May 2023
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 43 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat
Earlier today, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced that Kedar Jadhav will be joining the team for the remainder of IPL 2023 as a replacement for David Willey. The franchise did not disclose any details regarding Willey's departure from the tournament in their press release.
However, during RCB's previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Willey sustained a toe injury after being hit by an Andre Russell yorker while batting towards the end of the innings.
The high temperature and humidity could make it tough for players in Lucknow. The black soil pitches at Ekana Stadium favour pacers and spinners are expected to shine during the middle overs.
LSG: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
