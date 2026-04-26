As IPL 2026 reaches its middle phase, a big match is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an important clash.

Both teams are currently near the bottom of the table so this match is almost a must-win if they want to stay in the tournament.

LSG vs KKR Pitch Report

The Ekana Stadium pitch has been one of the most interesting surfaces in India this season. LSG head coach Justin Langer even compared it to the famous WACA Ground because of its unusual pace and bounce.

Pace & Bounce: Unlike typical slow Indian pitches, this black-soil surface has good bounce and carry which has actually made things difficult for LSG’s own batters.

Spin Factor: Even though fast bowlers have done well the dry heat helps spinners later in the game (around overs 8–15) as the pitch starts to grip and turn.

Target Score: A score between 170-185 is considered competitive. If a team scores above 190 it is usually enough to win on this big ground with long straight boundaries. However, in this edition of the IPL no total seems safe especially with two 200 plus being chased off on Saturday (April 25).

LSG vs KKR Weather Forecast

Lucknow is currently facing a strong heatwave. Here’s the simple weather update for April 26, 2026:

Current Temperature: Around 42 Degrees Celsius with winds coming from the northwest at about 13 mph.

Match Time Weather: It will stay very hot during the match and may only cool down to around 27 Degrees Celsius late at night.

Humidity & Rain: Humidity is quite low at around 13%, increasing slightly to 20% later. There is almost no chance of rain, so a full 40-over match is expected.

Dew Factor: Even with the heat some dew is likely in the second innings. This could make the ball skid more and give a slight advantage to the team chasing.

LSG vs KKR head-to-head record

LSG has historically held the upper hand in this rivalry, though recent form tells a more desperate story for both sides.

Matches Played: 7

Lucknow Super Giants won: 5

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 2

Last Meeting: In the last meeting LSG won by 3 Wickets. Mukul Choudhary Scored a Dominating Match Winning 54* runs in 27 balls.

LSG vs KKR match Details:

Category Match Information Teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata KnightRiders ( KKR) Date Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch JioStar Network and JioHotstar

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LSG vs KKR Macth Prediction

LSG have a better record against KKR and also have the home advantage. But the problem is they haven’t adjusted well to their own pitch which has extra bounce like Perth and that has led to three straight losses at the Ekana.

KKR, on the other hand are coming in with confidence after getting their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

This match is likely to be decided by the bowlers who can make the best use of the extra bounce on the pitch.