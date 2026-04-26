The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 38 of IPL 2026 is expected to be exciting as both teams are looking to improve their position in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants have had a difficult season and haven’t been consistent. They are under pressure to do better especially at home where they haven’t performed well so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also struggling with consistency which makes this match very important for both teams as they try to stay in the playoff race.

LSG are coming into this game after a disappointing loss to Rajasthan Royals. They failed to chase the target and lost by 40 runs mainly because their batting couldn’t handle the pressure.

KKR’s recent form hasn’t been great either. Earlier this season they lost a close match to LSG that went down to the last ball where LSG managed to chase the target.

KKR are still trying to find the right balance in both batting and bowling which is why their performances have been inconsistent.

How To watch LSG vs KKR on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

Official TV Channels

English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports: 1 Telugu

Star Sports: 1 Kannada

Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (available on select DTH platforms like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV)

How to watch LSG vs KKR for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming isn’t completely free for everyone this year, but many telecom companies are offering a JioHotstar subscription with their plans.

For Jio users you can open the MyJio app and check the “My Subscriptions” section. Many prepaid plans both monthly and yearly now come with a JioHotstar Mobile or Super plan included.

If you’re using Airtel or Vi, some of their special “OTT bundle” recharges also give you access to the platform for as long as your plan is active.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring LSG vs KKR in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.