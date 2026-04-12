The afternoon heat of Lucknow sets the stage for Match 19 of IPL 2026, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Gujarat Titans (GT). This rivalry has been one of the most competitive since both teams joined the league, often characterised by low-scoring thrillers and tactical masterclasses.

LSG enter this game with a balanced record, fresh off a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are fresh off a nail-biting one-run victory against Delhi, proving that their ability to win from impossible situations remains intact despite squad transitions.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 5th Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 -0.359 7th Gujarat Titans 3 1 2 2 -0.270

Ekana Pitch Report: A gritty afternoon struggle

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for being one of the more challenging tracks for batters in the IPL.

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The Surface: Historically, Ekana offers two types of pitches, red soil and black soil. For this afternoon game, a black-soil pitch is expected, which offers lower bounce and significant turn as the match progresses.

The Pace Factor: While spinners thrive, LSG’s Mayank Yadav has shown that raw pace can still be effective here if the lengths are hit consistently.

Scoring Trends: 200+ scores are rare in Lucknow. A total in the 160-175 range is highly competitive. Winning the toss and batting first to avoid a slowing track in the second innings is the likely strategy.

Lucknow Weather Forecast

The weather for Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Lucknow will be characterised by typical North Indian summer heat.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Afternoon (Match Time): Temperatures are expected to peak at 38°C, making it a physical test for the players.

Humidity: Relatively low at 25% but the dry heat will be intense.

Rain: 0% chance of rain. A full game is guaranteed.

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Head-to-head: GT hold the upper hand

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a superior record over Lucknow since their inception, though LSG managed to pull back momentum in the 2025 season.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 6 Gujarat Titans Won 4 Lucknow Super Giants Won 2 Last 3 Meetings GT won 2, LSG won 1 Highest Score (GT) 227/2 Highest Score (LSG) 171/7

Venue Dominance & Tactical matchups

The Rashid factor: Rashid Khan has historically troubled the LSG batters. His four overs in the middle will be the most critical phase of the game.

Rashid vs Pant: Rishabh Pant has scored 120 runs in 107 balls off Rashid Khan and has been dismissed three times. This could be a key player battle out to watch for.

Gill vs Avesh: Shubman Gill has struggled against Avesh Khan. He has gotten out four times, scoring 71 runs off 54 balls.

Next Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)- April 12, 7:30 PM IST.