The IPL 2026 season brings a blockbuster narrative to the Ekana Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday, April 1. All eyes are on the massive leadership and personnel shifts: Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history at ₹27 crore, leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against his former side Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul returns to the “City of Nawabs” where he captained for three seasons, now opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals. With both teams featuring revamped squads after the mega auction, today’s LSG vs DC Playing 11 will be a critical early-season test of their new tactical blueprints.

The Homecoming: KL Rahul Returns to Lucknow in DC Colors

The most anticipated subplot of the evening is KL Rahul’s return to Lucknow. Having led LSG with distinction since their inception, Rahul now anchors the Delhi Capitals’ top order. His intimate knowledge of the Ekana’s dimensions and surface behavior gives DC a strategic “insider” advantage.

Facing off against his former teammates—especially the searing pace of a fully fit Mayank Yadav, who is set for a massive return after missing 2025—Rahul will be eager to dominate on his old hunting ground.

Ekana Conditions: Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Ekana Stadium pitch report suggests a balanced but traditional surface where the ball tends to grip and hold, making timing difficult for batters. Historically a lower-scoring venue, a first-innings score of 170–180 is considered competitive. A light grass covering has been retained to prevent the pitch from drying too quickly.

The Lucknow weather forecast for today, April 1, is clear with a maximum temperature of 39°C and humidity around 34%. While no rain is predicted, the evening heat and potential dew in the later half will make the toss a crucial factor for captains Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh Aiden Markram Rishabh Pant (C & WK) Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Abdul Samad Mohammad Shami Avesh Khan Mayank Yadav Anrich Nortje Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed / Yash Thakur

Delhi Capitals (DC):

KL Rahul (WK) Pathum Nissanka Nitish Rana Tristan Stubbs David Miller Axar Patel (C) Ashutosh Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Lungi Ngidi T. Natarajan Vipraj Nigam