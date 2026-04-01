As the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in today’s high-octane IPL 2026 clash, the spotlight isn’t just on the points table—it’s on the massive paychecks. When these two teams meet at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today, April 1, 2026, the combined valuation of the top stars on display will be a staggering testament to the league’s economic power.

Mega Auction Impact: Verified Player Salaries & Career Stats

The 2025 mega auction and subsequent 2026 retentions have completely realigned the hierarchy of the league’s top earners. Lucknow currently hold the record for the most expensive player in IPL history, while Delhi Capitals have strategically invested in a core of elite Indian internationals.

Top 5 Highest-Paid Players Featuring in Today’s LSG vs DC Match

Below are the verified salaries and key IPL career statistics for the top earners featuring in today’s IPL match:

Rank Player Team Verified Price (INR) Key IPL Stats (Career) 1 Rishabh Pant LSG ₹27.00 Crore 3,300+ Runs, 148.5+ SR, 18 50s 2 Nicholas Pooran LSG ₹21.00 Crore 2,293 Runs, 168.98 SR, 14 50s 3 Axar Patel DC ₹16.50 Crore 1,600+ Runs, 120+ Wickets 4 KL Rahul DC ₹14.00 Crore 4,600+ Runs, 134.5+ SR, 4 100s 5 Kuldeep Yadav DC ₹13.25 Crore 102 Wickets, 8.04 Econ, 4/14 BBI

Inside the Numbers: LSG and DC’s Biggest Investments

Lucknow’s Record-Breaking Heavyweights

LSG made waves by securing Rishabh Pant for a historic ₹27 crore, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL. He captains the side today against his former franchise. Supporting him is Nicholas Pooran, who was retained at a premium of ₹21 crore, reflecting his elite 168.98 strike rate and status as a premier global finisher.

Delhi’s Multi-Crore Indian Core

The Delhi Capitals have built their squad around high-value Indian assets. Axar Patel leads their payroll at ₹16.50 crore, serving as their primary all-round weapon. He is joined by the returning KL Rahul (acquired for ₹14 crore) and the wizardry of Kuldeep Yadav, who commands a ₹13.25 crore salary. Kuldeep remains a vital asset, recently crossing the 100-wicket milestone in the league.