Cricket fever is set to grip the city of Nawabs as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare for their high-octane home opener at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) having released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, fans are already scrambling to secure their spots for the clashes in Lucknow.

Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly seat in the general stands or a luxury experience in the corporate boxes, here is your definitive guide to booking tickets for LSG’s home games.

Where to book: Official partners

For the 2026 season, BookMyShow remains the exclusive official ticketing partner for all Lucknow Super Giants home matches. While secondary platforms like District (by Zomato) handle other franchises, LSG fans must use the BookMyShow app or website to ensure authentic ticket purchases.

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The price range- From Rs 1,000 to Rs 40,000

Lucknow offers one of the most diverse pricing structures in the league, ensuring the Ekana experience is accessible to every segment of the fan base:

General Stands: Prices start as low as Rs 1,000, covering the Lower and Upper Blocks.

Mid-Tier: Premium Gallery and INA Solar stands are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000.

VIP & Luxury: For those seeking elite hospitality, the North Platinum and South Presidential Gallery seats range from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000, while the ultra-premium North Corporate Boxes are priced at ₹40,000.

LSG Home Schedule: Phase 1 key dates

Fans should mark their calendars for these confirmed home fixtures:

April 1 (Wednesday): LSG vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST)

April 12 (Sunday): LSG vs Gujarat Titans (3:30 PM IST)- The first afternoon home game of the season.

LSG IPL 2026 Ticket Guide

IPL 2026 Fan Guide LSG Tickets —

Everything You Need Lucknow Super Giants · Home Match Ticket Guide Venue BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow BookMyShow Ticket Price Guide General Stands Lower & Upper Blocks ₹1,000 Mid-Tier Premium Gallery · INA Solar ₹3K–8K VIP & Luxury North Platinum · South Presidential ₹12K–20K Ultra-Premium North Corporate Boxes ₹40,000 Phase 1 Home Fixtures Wednesday vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM IST Sunday vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM IST Afternoon Game Booking Info Max tickets per transaction 10 tickets Entry type M-Ticket (QR scan) Physical tickets Largely phased out Express InfoGenIE

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How to Book: A Step-by-Step Guide

Log In: Open the BookMyShow app/website and set your location to ‘Lucknow’.

Select Match: Navigate to the ‘Sports’ tab and search for ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

Choose Seats: Use the interactive stadium map to pick your specific block. (Note: Each user can book up to 10 tickets per transaction).

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Digital Entry: Post-payment, you will receive an M-Ticket (Mobile Ticket). Physical ticket collection is largely phased out; you simply scan the QR code at the stadium turnstiles.

Pro tip for fans

Arrive at least 2.5 hours early for the April 1 opener.