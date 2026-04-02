The fortress of Ekana offered no refuge on Wednesday evening. Pacers Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan grabbed three wickets each in an impressive bowling display as Delhi Capitals bowled out Lucknow Super Giants for 141 in their Indian Premier League match on April 1. It was a collapse that unravelled quickly after a watchful start, raising uncomfortable questions about LSG’s batting depth on their own turf. Abdul Samad, the J&K superstar, top-scored for LSG with a 25-ball 36 while opener Mitchell Marsh made a 28-ball 35, after the home side were asked to bat first.

LSG vs DC: How the Lucknow wickets fell at Ekana

LSG captain Rishabh Pant came to open alongside Mitchell Marsh a surprise move that backfired early. Pant was run out for 7 off 9 balls in the third over, leaving LSG at 19 for 1.The slide continued when Aiden Markram was dismissed for 11 off 8 balls by Axar Patel, leaving them 48 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal for 8 came via Ngidi’s clever off-cutter that sneaked through and shattered the stumps. From there, Mitchell Marsh fell for 35 off 28 balls to Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukul Choudhary was also removed by Kuldeep, leaving LSG at 105 for 6 in the 13th over. Ngidi returned in the 19th over to remove Nortje and Mohsin Khan on back-to-back deliveries, completing LSG’s dismissal for 141.

How Ngidi, Natrajan broke the spin fortress image of Ekana?

Delhi’s pace plan was precise and relentless. Delhi Capitals seized control of the game, striking at key moments and restricting LSG’s momentum. Ngidi’s variation — mixing pace with cutters — unsettled LSG’s middle order, while Natarajan picked up his second wicket when set batter Abdul Samad departed for 36 runs off 25 balls, caught at long off, before claiming Shami on the last ball of his spell. DC bowlers were brilliant, with Ngidi and Natarajan impressing with three wickets each. Axar Patel’s decision to bowl first — after winning the toss — proved perfectly judged.

LSG’S LOWEST TOTALS IN IPL HISTORY

Today’s 141 is a significant low for LSG, though not their worst. Here is where it sits in their all-time record:

Score Opponent Season Venue 82 Gujarat Titans 2022 MCA Stadium, Pune 101 Mumbai Indians 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 108 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2023 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 128 Gujarat Titans 2023 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 137 Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 Away 141* Delhi Capitals 2026 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 153 Punjab Kings 2022 MCA Stadium, Pune 154 Rajasthan Royals 2022 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

LSG’s all-time lowest of 82 came against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune, where they were bowled out chasing 145 and lost by 62 runs. Their second-lowest of 101 came against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, a match they lost by 81 runs. The third-lowest of 108 was recorded against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023.

LSG’S LOWEST SCORE AGAINST EACH IPL OPPONENT