The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter the 2026 season with a point to prove and a revamped squad featuring Mohammed Shami and captain Rishabh Pant. With the IPL 2026 schedule currently announced only for Phase 1 (March 28 – April 12), LSG faces a balanced opening act of home spin tests and high-stakes away games.

The Ekana Fortress Strategy

LSG begins their journey at home against Delhi Capitals. This fixture is a tactical priority, as the team looks to exploit the slow-turning track at the Ekana Stadium early in the summer. For fans tracking LSG match tickets, securing points at home before the travel-heavy Phase 2 is vital.

Adapting to the Away Grind

The first phase takes LSG to the high-scoring venues of Hyderabad and Kolkata. These matches will test the adaptability of their power-hitters and the death-bowling precision of their new pace attack. A strong showing in these four games will be critical for their position on the IPL 2026 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Phase 1 Schedule 2026