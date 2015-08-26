Louis Van Gaal reveals Fellaini will play as striker for Manchester United this season

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has disclosed that Marouane Fellaini will play as a striker rather than his usual midfield position for the Old Trafford club this season.

The 27-year-old Belgian returned to the team by scoring a late third goal as United claimed a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in their Champions League first leg play-off tie.

Van Gaal said that Fellaini would be more a number nine or 10 than at six or eight this season, the BBC reported.

United have scored only twice so far in the Premier League season, but the Dutchman doesn’t feel the need to add a new forward into the squad.

Earlier this summer, United had strengthened their midfield option by the inclusion of France international Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner with Germany.