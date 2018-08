England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Hardik Pandya with team mates (Reuters)

England beat India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test here today to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Brief Scores:

India: 107 and 130 all out in 47 overs (R Ashwin 33 not out; James Anderson 4/23, Stuart Broad 4/44).

England: 396/7 decl in 88.1 overs (Chris Woakes 137 not out, Jonny Bairstow 93; Hardik Pandya 3/66, Mohammed Shami 3/96).