The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Galatasaray has been one of the most thrilling contests this season. The two-leg tie started on March 10 at RAMS Park in Istanbul where Galatasaray managed to edge out Liverpool with a close 1-0 win.

Midfielder Mario Lemina scored the only goal in the 7th minute giving his team an important lead going into the second leg. Liverpool created chances but couldn’t finish them as their attack lacked sharpness.

Looking at their past meetings Galatasaray have generally done well against Liverpool. They had a memorable 3-2 win in 2006 and also beat them 1-0 in the 2025 group stage. Liverpool’s main success against the Turkish club also came in 2006 when they won 3-2 at Anfield. Overall Galatasaray have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record.

On the other hand Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, will look to make the most of playing at home. Anfield is known for its strong atmosphere on European nights and the team has pulled off big comebacks there in the past. However their recent inconsistency has been a concern.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray live in India

Fans in India can watch the exciting UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match between Liverpool vs Galatasaray through both television broadcast and online streaming platforms.

TV Broadcast in India

The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch the game on Sony Sports Ten 2 with English commentary while Sony Sports Ten 3 will provide Hindi commentary. These channels are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Live streaming online

Fans who prefer to watch the match online can stream it live on the SonyLIV app and website. The platform allows viewers to watch the game on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs with a valid subscription. The match may also be available on JioTV for users who have access to the service through their telecom plans.

Match time in India

The highly anticipated clash will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on March 19 for viewers in India. Giving football fans a late-night opportunity to catch all the action from this crucial Champions League encounter.