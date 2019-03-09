India vs Australia 4th ODI: When and where to watch live telecast, live match, live streaming

Rishabh Pant would be looking to make the most of these opportunities to book his berth in the team for ICC 2019 World Cup scheduled to be played in England and Wales later this year.

After suffering a defeat in the third match of the five-match ODI series in Ranchi, India will be looking to win the 4th ODI in Mohali on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his team will want seal the series in Mohali itself. India was 2-0 up in the series but a solid all-round performance from the Aussies helped them win the third match of the series. Riding on a brilliant hundred from Usman Khawaja who was well supported by captain Aaron Finch, the Aussies were able to post a formidable 313 on the scoreboard.

Australian fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins then produced brilliant performances providing early breakthroughs. India lost three quick wickets leaving Virat Kohli with a daunting task. Kohli smashed his 41st ODI century but the target proved to be too much for India in the end.

MS Dhoni has been rested for the final two ODIs of the series and Rishabh Pant will do the wicket keeping duty. Rishabh Pant would be looking to make the most of these opportunities to book his berth in the team for ICC 2019 World Cup scheduled to be played in England and Wales later this year.

When is the 4th ODI between India and Australia?

The 4th ODI will be played between India and Australia on 10th March, Sunday.

Where is the 4th ODI between India and Australia?

India will play Australia in Mohali in the fourth ODI of the series.

Where to watch India vs Australia 4th ODI Live on TV?

India vs Australia 4th ODI can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. the match will be available on both High Definition and Standard Definition for all subscribers. The match will begin at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch live streaming of the 4th ODI between India and Australia?

The 4th ODI between India and Australia can be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website.

TEAMS:



Indian squad: Virat Kohli captain, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.



Australian squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Alex Carrey (wiket keeper), Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendroff, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Lyon.