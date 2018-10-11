Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: Pardeep Narwal in search of 1st win

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, UP Yodhha vs Patna Pirates: The match starts at 8 PM.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: In a high-profile Zone B encounter of PKL, UP Yoddhas led by Rishank Devadiga will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates on Thursday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. All eyes will be on star raiders – Pardeep Narwal and Rishank Devadiga who had a mixed start to the season. Even though Narwal got a Super 10 in the first game of the season against Tamil Thalaivas, he had to spend a significant amount on the bench, courtesy – Manjeet Chillar’s strong ankle hold.

UP Yodhha, on the other hand, started the season with a win against Thaliavas but their skipper Rishank Devadiga looked a bit out of sorts. Another star player, Shrikant Jadhav, impressed in patches but could not muster the performance that he was known for in the last season. A win in this game would be crucial for both the sides.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming?

The UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates match will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1. Star network is the official broadcaster of the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.