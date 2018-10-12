Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE Streaming: Surender Nada eyes 1st win

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Surender Nada would look to register first win of the tournament.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE Streaming: In the first match of the Haryana leg, the Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat on Friday evening. Led by Surender Nada, the home side would look to leave the ghosts of defeat against Puneri Paltan behind. The Steelers look solid in defence but were rusty in the attack. The experienced Wazir Singh was slow on his feet and was substituted multiple times.

Gujarat Fotunegiants, on the other hand, looked good in all departments against Dabang Delhi but failed to keep composure in the final moments. Gujarat’s raiders were found lacking a killer instinct and could manage just 17 raid points. The team would expect more from Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, and Mahendra Rajput.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE Streaming?

The Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1. Star network is the official broadcaster of the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.