Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: Ajay Thakur vs Pardeep Narwal in season opener

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score and Updates: Patna Pirates had won the last season by defeating Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: In the first match of the sixth edition of PKL, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thaliavas will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patana Pirates at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The home team would look to leave the ghosts of last season behind and put up a better show on the mat. Unlike last year, Tamil Thalivas have roped in a few experienced names in Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde who provide the kind of balance the team needed. While the raiders will be led by skipper Ajay Thakur, the defensive unit will be led by the experienced Amit Hooda who had a mixed season last year.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, would bank on their star captain Pardeep Narwal who ran a riot on the mat last year. He will be supported by Deepak Narwal and Surinder Singh. The defensive unit remains the same as last year.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Streaming?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1. Star network is the official broadcaster of the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.