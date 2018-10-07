​​​
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: Ajay Thakur vs Pardeep Narwal in season opener

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates live streaming: Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal's teams will lock horns in the opening match of the season. Catch TAM vs PAT score updates here.

Patna Pirates had won the last season by defeating Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates LIVE Streaming: In the first match of the sixth edition of PKL, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thaliavas will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patana Pirates at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The home team would look to leave the ghosts of last season behind and put up a better show on the mat. Unlike last year, Tamil Thalivas have roped in a few experienced names in Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde who provide the kind of balance the team needed. While the raiders will be led by skipper Ajay Thakur, the defensive unit will be led by the experienced Amit Hooda who had a mixed season last year.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, would bank on their star captain Pardeep Narwal who ran a riot on the mat last year. He will be supported by Deepak Narwal and Surinder Singh. The defensive unit remains the same as last year.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Streaming?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1. Star network is the official broadcaster of the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Pardeep Narwal on his famous dubki

"I will never stop doing the dubki. This season along with the dubki, I have worked on multiple strategic moves to counter our opponents. For Patna Pirates, one of the most challenging teams we believe is Puneri Paltan because their defence is very strong. I look forward to the season and I am going to take the trophy home this time," the Patna Pirates skipper said before the opening game.

The Tamil Thalaivas had a disastrous season last year and had finished on the last place in Zone 'B', managing to win just six out of 22 group stages matches, while the Patna Pirates won the summit clash to walk away with the title. However, this season the Thaliavas have added some experienced players to the team and are looking stronger. "In the previous season our team composition was heavy on youngsters. So, if it happened that I was not on the mat, taking instant decisions was tough. This year, the team has a perfect balance of young and experienced players, we have Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde who can take phenomenal decisions at the spur of the moment during the match," captain Ajay Thakur had said before the tournament.

