Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming: Pardeep Narwal eyes another ‘Super 10’

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: The match starts at 8:00 PM.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming: Pardeep Narwal & Co would hope to complete a double on Sunday as Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddhas at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat. Narwal has been in top form in this season so far and the only concern for the Pirates’ captain is the lack of a genuine supporting raider. Jawahar’s inclusion to the starting seven brought the much-needed experience to the Patna defence which was impressive in the last game.

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, have failed to find the right combination. The team is heavily dependant on their raiders – Prashant Kumar Rai, Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav. While Rishank Devadiga has looked good so far, the other two need to step up their game. Sagar Krishna’s form in the defence is a positive for the side.

