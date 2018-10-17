Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: Ajay Thakur seeks victory

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas live, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: The match starts at 8 PM.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: After a much-required rest, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will be back in action on Thursday evening when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat. The last time the two sides faced each other in Chennai, Bulls’ surprise package, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat had a ran a riot on the mat, collecting 20 points. This had allowed Bulls captain Rohit Kumar and their experienced raider Kashiling Adake to take the back seat. But, both of them are capable to destroy any opposition on their given day. The Bulls defence also looked in good touch and combined well to score 12 tackle points, with Ashish Sangwan and Mahender Singh shouldering the bulk of the defensive responsibility.

Tamil Thaliavas, on the other hand, have been disappointing after their win in the opening match of the season. Ajay Thakur has failed to get support from other raiders while Manjeet Chillar has been left frustrated with errors in the defence.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming?

The Pro Kabaddi match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas would be broadcast on Star Sports. It is the official partner for the league. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming would also be available on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.