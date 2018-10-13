Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming: Can Abozer Mighani stop Rahul Chaudhari?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: The match starts at 8 PM.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Both the teams would look to extend their winning run at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat on Saturday evening. Led by Vishal Bhardwaj, the Titans won their first match against Tamil Thalaivas but would hope for a more clinical performance, especially from their raiders. Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe were good in patches in the first game and got good support in Mohsen Maghsoudlou who picked up 3 raid and 4 tackle points.

However, the task won’t be easy against a strong UP Yoddha defence featuring Abozer Mighani who would look to make amends after a disappointing performance in the first game. The team would be hoping for an improved performance from their skipper Rishank Devadiga who looked out of sorts in the first match too.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Streaming, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Streaming of Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will be available on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar. On TV, the match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.