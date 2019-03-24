  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. KKR vs SRH 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH

KKR vs SRH 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH

By: | Updated:Mar 24, 2019 8:04 pm

IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: KKR need 182 runs to win the match.

Andre Russell powers KKR to their first victory of the season.

Vivo IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score Updates: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH in the second match of the VIVO IPL 2019. Nitish Rana also played a solid knock for the KKR team helping them set a platform which allowed Andre Russell to change the game on its head in the last three overs of the match. SRH will be disappointed as they allowed the match to slip away from them in the final overs of the game.

David Warmer has powered SRH to reach 181 run mark as KKR need 182 to win the game. Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will look to start their campaign on a winning note at their home turf Eden Gardens. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has been one of the most dominating teams in the last three seasons and has managed to reach the finals thrice in a row. Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR met in the playoffs last season.

The match will begin at 4:00 pm and is expected to be a cracker of a game. Kolkata Knight Riders have been two-time time champions under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Kane Williamson has joined the KKR team but it is still not clear if he will be a part of the playing XI or not. Both teams have a great bowling attack and are well balanced in terms of their squad. The average score for teams batting first has been 163 runs at the Eden Gardens for the last 5 years. Both teams will be banking on their bowling attack to keep the opposition team quiet.

Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings showed what a good bowling performance can do against an opposition team like RCB. Harbhajan Singh was adjudged the man of the match yesterday for taking three crucial which included Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Moeen all which set the tone for the match for CSK.

Financial Express Commentary

Indian Premier League, 2019Eden Gardens, Kolkata 25 March 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders 183/4 (19.4)

vs

Sunrisers Hyderabad 181/3 (20.0)

Match Ended ( Day - Match 2 ) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Live Blog

KKR vs SRH Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

19:53 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: KKR beat SRH in the second match of the IPL.

Andre Russell has played a brilliant knock to help KKR. 

19:46 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Andre Russell on fire!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has decided to take the second last over and KKR is definitely on top. Russell has turned the match on its head

19:44 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Russell taking the fight to SRH bowlers

The match is heading towards a very exciting finish. 

19:39 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: KKR need 53 in 18

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well as a captain today. He has rotated the bowlers quite nicely which has allowed them to keep KKR quiet. 

19:34 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Gill and Russell at the crease now

It seems like a difficult task for the KKR team now. 

19:33 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Nitish Rana gone right after the break

Nitish Rana dismissed by Rashid Khan for 68. The break seems to have broken his rhythym resulting in him getting dismissed.

19:27 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Lights off at the Eden Gardens

The match has been stopped due to some technical problem with the lights.

19:16 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Can KKR win this game?

The run rate is going up and its getting difficult. Can Nitish Rana replicate what Warner did for SRH? Rana 64, Russell 3.

19:03 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Rana scores first 50 of the tournament

Nitish Rana has been batting superbly for the KKR team. He is the key if KKR has to win the game.

19:01 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Big Blow for KKR!

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has gone for 2. This can be SRH's opportunity to come back in the game. 

18:59 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Nitish Rana near 50

Rana scores first 50 of the tournament. Rana will have to go on and help KKR cross the line.

18:57 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana will have to take KKR home

Kolkata Knight Riders will need the captain to deliver tonight. The match is evenly balanced at the moment.

18:55 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Bowled! Robin Uthappa dismissed

Sidharth Kaul cleans up Robin Uthappa.

18:49 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Rana and Uthappa take the attack to SRH

Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have started attacking and are targetting Shakib Al Hasan.

18:46 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score : Rashid Khan keeping the KKR batsmen quiet. 70-1 in 10

Rashid Khan has managed to keep Uthappa and Rana quiet and it will be interesting to see how they manage the run rate now. 

18:40 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: KKR 68-1 in 9

Uthappa and Rana steady at the crease as KKR look to chase a mammoth total in the first match. 

18:35 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Dropped! Uthappa dropped by Pathan

Robin Uthappa dropped by Yusuf Pathan on 20. Rashid Khan misses out on his first wicket because of the dropped chance. 

18:27 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Rana and Uthappa going at a good rate as KKR look to dominate

KKR fans will be hoping that these two can continue going like this which will help them set the platform for players like Russell. 

18:17 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Nitish Rana gets going

Nitish Rana has scored 300+ runs in the last two seasons of the IPL and seems to have started this one on a good note too. He's raced off to 19 in just 11 balls.

Takes 14 runs off the 4th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma. KKR reached 30/1. 

18:10 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: No Narine at the top

KKR sprung a surprise this time by sending Nitish Rana to open instead of their usual 'opener' Sunil Narine. Over the years, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine has become the regular pair for Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Robin Uthappa has come out to the middle after Lynn's dismissal.

18:07 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Shakib picks Chris Lynn

After hitting Shakib al Hasan for a six, Chris Lynn has paid the price in a bid to hit him out of the park again. Rashid Khan takes an easy catch.

KKR: 7/1 after 2 overs. 

17:43 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: SRH sets target of 182 for KKR to win

David Warner's 85 powers SRH to 181. KKR need 182 runs to win 

17:43 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: SRH sets target of 182 for KKR to win

David Warner's 85 powers SRH to 181. KKR need 182 runs to win 

17:29 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Pathan bowled! Andre Russell pulls things back

KKR has put breaks on the free-flowing runs that SRH had been scoring. It will be interesting to see if SRH can still get to the 200 run mark.

17:26 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Yusuf Pathan and Vijay Shankar are at the crease

Yusuf Pathan and Vijay Shankar have the ability to smash the ball out of the park. 

17:21 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: David Warner gone! Stunning catch from Robin Uthappa

David Warner gone! Uthappa takes a blinder yo get rid off the left-hander.  

17:14 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Warner looks set to score the first century of the tournament

David Warner has returned after a one year ban but has shown no signs of any problem. The Aussie opener looks set to score the first century of the tournament. 

17:08 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Vijay Shankar joins David Warner

Sunil Narine is back in the attack as KKR hope for more wickets to stop the SRH team from reaching the 200 run mark. 

17:03 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Bairstow bowled by Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla finally gets KKR a breakthrough. Jonny Bairstow out for 39.

17:03 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Bairstow bowled by Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla finally gets KKR a breakthrough. Jonny Bairstow out for 39.

16:59 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: Can SRH breach the 200 run mark today?

Warner and Bairstow have taken the game away from the KKR team. If KKR does not get a wicket quickly then the SRH team will be able to cross the 200 run mark with ease.  Warner has hit 8 boundaries and 2 sixes till now as he dominates the KKR bowling attack. 

16:53 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: David Warner and Jonny Bairtsow are in total control

KKR bowlers have not been able to break this opening partnership in today's match and it will be really difficult for them. 

16:45 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: Warner smashes 50 on return SRH 82-0 in 9 overs

Andre Russel has been given the ball and it will be interesting to see how Warner and Bairstow play him. Dinesh Karthik is playing his 169th game an has a strike rate of 128.72. David Warner reaches fifty which has given the SRH team a solid platform to accelerate from. 

16:40 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: SRH 69-0 in 8 overs

Sunil Narine has played 99 games in IPL and has 112 wickets to his name. He has a strike rate of 20.51.

16:36 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: SRH 62-0 in 7 overs

Kuldeep Yadav and  Sunil Narine are bowling in tandem now as KKR skipper looks for a wicket right now.  Kuldeep Yadav has 35 wickets since 2016 in the IPL. 

16:31 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: SRH 54 -0 in 6 overs

Sunil Narine has replaced Piyush Chawla in the powerplay overs. But, David Warner looks like he will score big in today's game. 

16:27 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Vivo IPL 2019: SRH 43-0 in 5 overs

Ferguson has been introduced in the attack as the KKR team hopes to break this partnership.  Warner 25 Bairstow 14.

16:22 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Review saves Jonny Bairstow 34 in 4 overs.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are looking comfortable at the crease now. It seems like a very good batting track. KKR will need quick wickets here.

16:17 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: David Warner looking good today

David Warner is looking very confident today. KKR have lost their review after Dinesh Karthik and Piyush Chawla failed to get it right. 

16:13 (IST)24 Mar 2019
KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 in 2 overs.

Piyush Chawla bowling from the other end.  David Warner 12 Bairstow 0.

LOAD MORE
Switch to Hindi Edition