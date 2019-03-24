KKR vs SRH 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH

Andre Russell powers KKR to their first victory of the season.

Vivo IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score Updates: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH in the second match of the VIVO IPL 2019. Nitish Rana also played a solid knock for the KKR team helping them set a platform which allowed Andre Russell to change the game on its head in the last three overs of the match. SRH will be disappointed as they allowed the match to slip away from them in the final overs of the game.

David Warmer has powered SRH to reach 181 run mark as KKR need 182 to win the game. Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will look to start their campaign on a winning note at their home turf Eden Gardens. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has been one of the most dominating teams in the last three seasons and has managed to reach the finals thrice in a row. Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR met in the playoffs last season.

The match will begin at 4:00 pm and is expected to be a cracker of a game. Kolkata Knight Riders have been two-time time champions under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Kane Williamson has joined the KKR team but it is still not clear if he will be a part of the playing XI or not. Both teams have a great bowling attack and are well balanced in terms of their squad. The average score for teams batting first has been 163 runs at the Eden Gardens for the last 5 years. Both teams will be banking on their bowling attack to keep the opposition team quiet.

Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings showed what a good bowling performance can do against an opposition team like RCB. Harbhajan Singh was adjudged the man of the match yesterday for taking three crucial which included Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Moeen all which set the tone for the match for CSK.