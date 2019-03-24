KKR vs SRH 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH

Vivo IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH 2019 Live Score Updates: Andre Russell powers KKR to their first win against SRH in the second match of the VIVO IPL 2019. Nitish Rana also played a solid knock for the KKR team helping them set a platform which allowed Andre Russell to change the game on its head in the last three overs of the match. SRH will be disappointed as they allowed the match to slip away from them in the final overs of the game.
David Warmer has powered SRH to reach 181 run mark as KKR need 182 to win the game. Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will look to start their campaign on a winning note at their home turf Eden Gardens. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has been one of the most dominating teams in the last three seasons and has managed to reach the finals thrice in a row. Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR met in the playoffs last season.
The match will begin at 4:00 pm and is expected to be a cracker of a game. Kolkata Knight Riders have been two-time time champions under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Kane Williamson has joined the KKR team but it is still not clear if he will be a part of the playing XI or not. Both teams have a great bowling attack and are well balanced in terms of their squad. The average score for teams batting first has been 163 runs at the Eden Gardens for the last 5 years. Both teams will be banking on their bowling attack to keep the opposition team quiet.
Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings showed what a good bowling performance can do against an opposition team like RCB. Harbhajan Singh was adjudged the man of the match yesterday for taking three crucial which included Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Moeen all which set the tone for the match for CSK.
Andre Russell has played a brilliant knock to help KKR.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has decided to take the second last over and KKR is definitely on top. Russell has turned the match on its head
The match is heading towards a very exciting finish.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well as a captain today. He has rotated the bowlers quite nicely which has allowed them to keep KKR quiet.
It seems like a difficult task for the KKR team now.
Nitish Rana dismissed by Rashid Khan for 68. The break seems to have broken his rhythym resulting in him getting dismissed.
The match has been stopped due to some technical problem with the lights.
The run rate is going up and its getting difficult. Can Nitish Rana replicate what Warner did for SRH? Rana 64, Russell 3.
Nitish Rana has been batting superbly for the KKR team. He is the key if KKR has to win the game.
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has gone for 2. This can be SRH's opportunity to come back in the game.
Rana scores first 50 of the tournament. Rana will have to go on and help KKR cross the line.
Kolkata Knight Riders will need the captain to deliver tonight. The match is evenly balanced at the moment.
Sidharth Kaul cleans up Robin Uthappa.
Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have started attacking and are targetting Shakib Al Hasan.
Rashid Khan has managed to keep Uthappa and Rana quiet and it will be interesting to see how they manage the run rate now.
Uthappa and Rana steady at the crease as KKR look to chase a mammoth total in the first match.
Robin Uthappa dropped by Yusuf Pathan on 20. Rashid Khan misses out on his first wicket because of the dropped chance.
KKR fans will be hoping that these two can continue going like this which will help them set the platform for players like Russell.
Nitish Rana has scored 300+ runs in the last two seasons of the IPL and seems to have started this one on a good note too. He's raced off to 19 in just 11 balls.
Takes 14 runs off the 4th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma. KKR reached 30/1.
KKR sprung a surprise this time by sending Nitish Rana to open instead of their usual 'opener' Sunil Narine. Over the years, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine has become the regular pair for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Robin Uthappa has come out to the middle after Lynn's dismissal.
After hitting Shakib al Hasan for a six, Chris Lynn has paid the price in a bid to hit him out of the park again. Rashid Khan takes an easy catch.
KKR: 7/1 after 2 overs.
David Warner's 85 powers SRH to 181. KKR need 182 runs to win
KKR has put breaks on the free-flowing runs that SRH had been scoring. It will be interesting to see if SRH can still get to the 200 run mark.
Yusuf Pathan and Vijay Shankar have the ability to smash the ball out of the park.
David Warner gone! Uthappa takes a blinder yo get rid off the left-hander.
David Warner has returned after a one year ban but has shown no signs of any problem. The Aussie opener looks set to score the first century of the tournament.
Sunil Narine is back in the attack as KKR hope for more wickets to stop the SRH team from reaching the 200 run mark.
Piyush Chawla finally gets KKR a breakthrough. Jonny Bairstow out for 39.
Warner and Bairstow have taken the game away from the KKR team. If KKR does not get a wicket quickly then the SRH team will be able to cross the 200 run mark with ease. Warner has hit 8 boundaries and 2 sixes till now as he dominates the KKR bowling attack.
KKR bowlers have not been able to break this opening partnership in today's match and it will be really difficult for them.
Andre Russel has been given the ball and it will be interesting to see how Warner and Bairstow play him. Dinesh Karthik is playing his 169th game an has a strike rate of 128.72. David Warner reaches fifty which has given the SRH team a solid platform to accelerate from.
Sunil Narine has played 99 games in IPL and has 112 wickets to his name. He has a strike rate of 20.51.
Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine are bowling in tandem now as KKR skipper looks for a wicket right now. Kuldeep Yadav has 35 wickets since 2016 in the IPL.
Sunil Narine has replaced Piyush Chawla in the powerplay overs. But, David Warner looks like he will score big in today's game.
Ferguson has been introduced in the attack as the KKR team hopes to break this partnership. Warner 25 Bairstow 14.
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are looking comfortable at the crease now. It seems like a very good batting track. KKR will need quick wickets here.
David Warner is looking very confident today. KKR have lost their review after Dinesh Karthik and Piyush Chawla failed to get it right.
Piyush Chawla bowling from the other end. David Warner 12 Bairstow 0.