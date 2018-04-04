Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu leads Indian team at Gold Coast; Prince Charles declares opening of Gold Coast Games

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony: The Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast start on April 4.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Shaken up by the ball-tampering scandal, Australia would look to regain its pride with the start of the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast on April 4. While athletes and fans from all parts of the world have already gathered in Australia for the extravagant event, protesters on the Gold Coast halted the Queen’s Baton relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games. Wearing shirts and holding signs saying “No Justice, No Games”, they were protesting British colonisation of Australia. The Indian contingent which was spooked by the needle controversy before the start of the tournament, would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances. Stars like P V Sindhu, Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, M C Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar and Vinesh Phogat are being considered medal certainties while the gymnasts and the table tennis players could turn out to be the dark horses. A total of 6,500 athletes from 71 countries will compete for 275 gold medals on offer across 18 sports. The CWG 2018 opening ceremony will start at around 3PM IST.

Here are CWG 2018 opening ceremony Highlights:

6:10 PM: Delta Goodrem sings Welcome to Earth. And with concludes the CWG Gold Coast 2018 opening ceremony in Australia.

5:54 PM: Prince Charles addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018. Welcomes players and audience to XXI Commonwealth Games.

5:40 PM: Karen Murphy, Lisa Alexander and Desmond Johnston take an oath on behalf of the athletes, coaches and technical officials at Goold Coast 2018.

5:30 PM: Indian contingent led by PV Sindhu looks amazing.

Flag bearer for Indian team, PV Sindhu leads the contingent in the openiong ceremony. (Reuters)

4:38 PM: We are still waiting for the Indian team to arrive. And, there they come, lead by PV Sindhu. The Indian team is all smiles.

4:32 PM: David Calvert, the athlete from Northern Ireland is competing in his 11th Commonwealth Games competition. He had first taken part in 1978.

4:22 PM: The countries are entering into the arena in a mixed order. England, Ghana, Cameron and Wales, amog others have arrived.

4:15 PM: The athletes from various countries have started to make their into the stadium. Scotland leads the parade after leading the previous edition in 2014:

4:05 PM: Badminton star PV Sindhu is set to lead the Indian contingent. This will be the first time when the Indian women athletes will wear trousers and shirts instead of salwars and saris:

4:00 PM: The Prince of Wales, Charles and the Dutchess of Cornwall, Camilla receive a warm welcome from the games organisers. A clip was also played on the journey of baton before the start of Commonwealth Games 2018.

3:55 PM: Australian hip-hop star Mau Power and singer Christine Anu gave a breathtaking performance with a catchy fusion number. This was followed by the performance of one of Australia’s finest traditional didgeridoo players.

3:47 PM: Here are the first visuals from the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony from Gold Coast, Australia:

3:40 PM: As the Gold Coast is witnessing one of its biggest evenings, wishes have started to pour in for the Indian team:

3:25 PM: The stadium is packed and the opening ceremony for the much-awaited Commonwealth Games has started. These are some beautiful scenes from Gold Coast.

3:15 PM: Expections will be high from the Indian contigent. They had won 101 medals in 2010 in New Delhi and the aim would be to better this record and take the sports scene in India to the next level.

3:00 PM: The crowd has started to arrive for CWG 2018 opening ceremony at Gold Coast. The Indian athletes to are gearing up for the big day:

2:40 PM: The Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake has arrived for the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony. His personal best record for the 100m is 9.69. We are less than 30 minutes away from the start of the event.

1:45 PM: The Gold Coast is set for Commonwealth Games 2018:

Schedule for day 1, April 5, 2018:

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5