Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona, confirms club

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: La Liga club FC Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that club legend Lionel Messi will be leaving the Spanish club after approximately 20 years.

The club said in a statement that despite reaching an agreement with their star player, the contract extension could not happen due to “financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)”. And due to this Messi will not be continuing at FC Barcelona.

As per his contract, after his deal ran out at the end of June, Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs, but officials at Barcelona always maintained that he wanted to stay with the club. Reuters reported that a new five-year deal with Barcelona would have included a salary reduction of 50% for Messi.

The 34-year-old Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Messi arrived at Barcelona as a teenager in 2001, joining the club’s famed La Masia youth academy. He first-team debut happened in 2003 as a 16-year-old, and since then he led Barcelona to 34 titles.

Read FC Barcelona Full Statement on Lionel Messi’s Departure from Club:

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”