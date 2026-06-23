Lionel Messi has spent nearly two decades breaking football records. On Monday night in New Jersey, he added another chapter to a career that has long since moved beyond comparison.

Argentina‘s 2-0 victory over Austria secured the defending champions a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It also became another landmark evening for the 38-year-old captain, who left the pitch having rewritten several of the tournament’s most significant records.

Messi scored twice after missing an early penalty, moving to 18 World Cup goals and extending a remarkable statistical legacy that now spans six tournaments and nearly 20 years.

The goals carried significance beyond the result.

By the final whistle, Messi had become the outright holder of four major World Cup records: most goals scored in the tournament’s history, most appearances, most victories and most minutes played.

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A record 18th World Cup goal

Messi’s first goal arrived in the 38th minute after a flowing Argentina move. His second came deep into stoppage time as he reacted quickest inside the penalty area.

Together, they took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, the highest total recorded by any player in the history of the competition.

The achievement moves him clear of generations of football greats who have defined different eras of the tournament.

For a player who made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006, the record reflects not only excellence but extraordinary longevity.

The most matches ever played

Against Austria, Messi also made his 28th World Cup appearance. No player in the tournament’s 96-year history has appeared in more matches.

The record is perhaps the clearest illustration of his sustained presence at the highest level. From a teenage substitute in Germany to a World Cup-winning captain in Qatar and now a veteran leader in North America, Messi has remained a constant across football generations.

More wins than anyone else

Argentina’s victory also gave Messi his 18th World Cup win. That is more than any other player has managed in the competition.

Unlike individual scoring records, victories depend on teammates, coaches and different generations of squads. Yet Messi has been central to Argentina’s success across multiple eras, helping guide the country to finals, semi-finals and ultimately a world title.

Now he stands alone atop another World Cup category.

The tournament’s ultimate ever-present

The Austria match also pushed Messi’s cumulative playing time at World Cups to 2,489 minutes. No footballer has spent more time on the pitch in the competition.

The figure represents almost 42 hours of World Cup football spread across six editions of the tournament, an extraordinary measure of consistency, fitness and relevance at the highest level.

History in real time

Records often become easier to appreciate with distance.

What makes Messi’s latest achievements unusual is that they are unfolding in real time, on football’s biggest stage, while he remains one of the tournament’s defining players.

At 38, many expected this World Cup to be a farewell tour.

Instead, Messi continues to shape the competition.

Argentina have reached the knockout rounds. Their captain continues to score. And with every appearance, he extends records that may stand for decades.

The World Cup has produced many legends.

Few have rewritten its history books as thoroughly as Lionel Messi.