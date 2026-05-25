A wave of concern swept through football fans around the world on Sunday night after Lionel Messi walked off injured during his final club appearance before the FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old Argentina captain was substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami CF’s dramatic 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union, immediately heading down the tunnel alongside medical staff.

With Argentina preparing to defend their World Cup crown in just a few weeks, the moment instantly triggered anxiety across the football world.

The biggest question now is simple: will Messi be fit for the World Cup?

What exactly happened?

The incident took place during a chaotic, rain-affected MLS match played on a heavily waterlogged surface. Messi had already produced another influential performance, registering two assists as Inter Miami raced through a high-scoring contest that featured eight first-half goals.

But shortly after taking a free-kick in the 71st minute, Messi appeared uncomfortable. Cameras showed him clutching the back of his left leg before signalling towards the bench. Two minutes later, he was replaced by Mateo Silvetti and walked straight to the dressing room instead of taking a seat alongside teammates.

That visual alone was enough to spark immediate concern because Messi rarely asks to come off voluntarily. Before Sunday, he had completed 90 minutes in each of his previous 13 league appearances.

Injury scare or precaution?

So far, the early signs appear encouraging. While Inter Miami are still waiting for detailed scan results, initial indications suggest the substitution was largely precautionary rather than the result of a serious injury.

Head coach Guillermo Hoyos described the issue as fatigue and tightness caused by the difficult pitch conditions. According to reports from journalists covering the club, there is currently no indication of a major hamstring tear or structural muscle damage, the outcome Argentina fans feared most.

Instead, the working assessment appears to be hamstring tightness and overload management ahead of a crucial summer. That distinction matters enormously.

A significant muscle tear could have jeopardised Messi’s participation entirely. Tightness or fatigue, by contrast, is usually managed through rest, physiotherapy and controlled recovery.

Why the timing is worrying

Even if the injury is minor, the timing is far from ideal.

The MLS season will now pause for the FIFA World Cup, meaning Messi is expected to join Argentina national football team camp almost immediately for further medical assessment.

Argentina enter the expanded 48-team World Cup as defending champions and one of the favourites once again under coach Lionel Scaloni. Their group-stage campaign begins on June 16 against Algeria, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan. That leaves Messi with roughly three weeks to recover fully before Argentina’s opening fixture.

Will Messi actually play?

All current reporting suggests Messi’s issue is being treated cautiously rather than as a long-term injury concern. Given his age, workload and importance to Argentina, both Inter Miami and the national team are understandably unwilling to take unnecessary risks.

The bigger priority now is recovery management. Messi has been in outstanding form heading into the tournament, producing 20 goal contributions (12 goals and eight assists) in just 14 MLS matches this season.

With what is widely expected to be his sixth and final FIFA World Cup approaching, Argentina’s medical staff will likely prioritise rest over any aggressive return schedule. Unless scan results reveal something more serious over the coming days, Messi is still expected to lead Argentina into the tournament opener on June 16.

For now, the football world waits nervously for the official medical update.