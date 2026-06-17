When Lionel Messi moved to the United States in 2023, he did more than join a Major League Soccer (MLS) club. The 38-year-old Argentine fundamentally changed the economics of superstar football transfers.

For most elite footballers, earnings are built around salaries, signing bonuses and sponsorship deals. Messi’s move to Inter Miami introduced something different- a structure that tied his financial future not only to his performances on the pitch but also to the commercial growth of MLS itself.

Today, the 2022 World Cup winner remains one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, with his wealth extending far beyond traditional player contracts.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup vs ICC Cricket: How two giants make billions with opposite playbooks



The Inter Miami deal that changed the game

Messi’s official MLS compensation package remains among the most lucrative in league history.

According to figures released by the MLS Players Association, Messi’s guaranteed compensation exceeds $20 million annually, making him by far the league’s highest-paid player.

But salary tells only part of the story.

What made the Inter Miami move unique was the inclusion of commercial arrangements rarely seen in football. MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed that Messi’s agreement included partnerships linked to MLS commercial revenues rather than a simple wage package.

One of those arrangements involves MLS Season Pass, the league’s streaming service distributed globally through Apple TV. Reports at the time of the transfer indicated that Messi would benefit from the growth of subscriptions connected to the league’s media ecosystem.

A second commercial arrangement involved Adidas, MLS’s long-term kit supplier and one of Messi’s most enduring sponsors. The deal reportedly allows Messi to participate in the commercial upside generated by his impact on merchandise sales and league growth.

The result is a compensation structure that effectively makes Messi a stakeholder in MLS expansion rather than simply its marquee employee.

The Inter Miami ownership opportunity

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Messi’s agreement concerns life after retirement.

Like David Beckham before him, Messi reportedly secured an option that could allow him to acquire an ownership stake in Inter Miami under favourable terms once his playing career ends.

The prospect is significant because Inter Miami’s valuation has soared since Messi’s arrival.

Before signing the Argentine superstar, various estimates valued the franchise at around $600 million. Recent sports-business valuations place the club well above the $1 billion mark, reflecting the dramatic commercial impact of arguably football’s most recognisable player.

For Messi, ownership could ultimately prove more valuable than any salary he earns as a player.

Argentina pays little but Messi creates enormous value

The financial picture looks very different when Messi plays for Argentina.

Unlike club football, international teams generally do not offer massive salaries. Players receive appearance fees, tournament bonuses and performance-related incentives but these sums are modest compared with elite club contracts.

Messi’s decision to continue representing Argentina has never been primarily financial.

Yet his presence remains immensely valuable to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Every Argentina match featuring Messi attracts larger television audiences, stronger sponsorship interest and greater demand for tickets than fixtures without him. That commercial appeal has become particularly important since Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The business behind the ‘Messi Clause’

One of football’s worst-kept commercial secrets concerns international friendlies.

When Argentina travels abroad for exhibition matches, organisers are often paying not simply for the world champions but for the opportunity to market Lionel Messi.

Sports-business executives have long spoken about contracts containing provisions linked to Messi’s participation.

In practical terms, host nations and event promoters frequently pay multimillion-dollar appearance fees to secure Argentina fixtures. Those agreements often include protections designed to ensure that the tournament’s biggest attraction actually appears on the field.

The reasoning is straightforward.

Fans buying tickets in cities such as Beijing, Jakarta or Sydney are often paying premium prices to watch Messi. Broadcasters and sponsors are making similar calculations. If he does not play, the commercial value of the event changes dramatically.

While the exact details of individual contracts are rarely made public, Messi’s availability has become one of the most valuable assets in international football.

More than a footballer

Messi’s financial evolution reflects a broader trend in modern sport.

The world’s biggest athletes are increasingly moving beyond salaries toward revenue-sharing agreements, equity stakes and long-term commercial partnerships.

In many ways, Messi’s career offers a blueprint for how sporting icons can convert global popularity into business influence.

Whether he is selling MLS subscriptions, driving merchandise sales, increasing franchise valuations or helping fill stadiums on international tours, Messi’s economic impact now extends far beyond goals and trophies.

At 38, he remains one of football’s greatest players. He is also one of sport’s most sophisticated business success stories.