According to a brand-new analysis by Bloomberg, Inter Miami forward and the most successful footballer in the world, Lionel Messi has officially achieved billionaire status.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has amassed more than $700 million in pure salary and bonuses since 2007. When adjusted for taxes, global sponsorship partnerships, and his rapidly growing real estate empire, the 38-year-old’s total net worth has officially breached the elusive $1 billion mark on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Argentine maestro is only the second footballer in history to enter the elite ten-figure club, trailing behind his longtime Portuguese contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is only co-incidental that the milestone was achieved by Messi on the same day (May 21), when Cristiano Ronaldo won his maiden title with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo had hit the Bloomberg Index in October 2025, nearly four years after his record-shattering, oil-backed move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Inter Miami Gamble: Why Saying ‘No’ to Saudi Was a $1 Billion Masterstroke For Messi

When Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023, the footballing community assumed he would follow Ronaldo’s footsteps to the Middle East. The Saudi Pro League presented a mind-boggling contract on his desk, reportedly valued at a staggering $400 million annually.

Instead, Messi turned it down, famously stating that money was never the primary driver for his family’s future. He chose Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer (MLS)—a move that many thought was a financial downgrade, but has instead proven to be an absolute masterclass in corporate structuring:

The Apple Silicon Clause: Messi’s American deal wasn’t just a standard athletic contract; it included highly lucrative, unprecedented revenue-sharing discussions tied directly to international subscriptions for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

The Valuation Surge: According to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, Messi’s annualized earnings scale between $70 million and $80 million when commercial rights are activated. Consequently, Inter Miami’s franchise valuation has skyrocketed by over 20%, recently hitting an unprecedented $1.45 billion.

The Equity Option: Crucially, much like David Beckham’s historic MLS deal years ago, Messi’s contract includes a highly coveted post-retirement ownership option in the Miami franchise—ensuring his wealth continues to compound long after he hangs up his boots.

The Quiet Corporate Empire: Beyond the Pitch

Unlike Ronaldo’s flamboyantly loud, highly commercialized “CR7” empire of gyms, colognes, and hotels, Messi’s financial engine has traditionally operated with a much quieter public image.

Guided heavily by his father and business manager, Jorge Messi, his portfolio has secretly diversified into a massive global matrix:

The Real Estate Play: Messi has built a formidable real estate empire, anchoring several luxury commercial properties and boutique hotels across Europe and the Americas under his MiM (Majestic i Messi) brand. Consumer Goods Disruption: In 2024, he successfully launched his own hydration drink brand, Más+ by Messi, targeting a massive international wellness market. The Tech Venture: Through his San Francisco-based holding company, Play Time, Messi has quietly become a major tech investor, funding early-stage sports tech and soccer entertainment startups worldwide.

The Mount Rushmore of Billionaire Athletes

With his entry into the ten-figure club, Messi joins an incredibly rare, elite circle of legendary athletes who successfully transformed sporting dominance into systemic wealth: