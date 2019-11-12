‘Like a boss!’ Shoaib Akhtar is all praise for Rohit Sharma after India clinch series against Bangladesh

Akhtar also praised Rohit Sharma for batting brilliantly in the second match of the series which helped India level the series.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded Team India for emerging winners after losing the first T20I of the three-match series. In remarks full of praise, Shoaib Akhtar said that the India team played like a ‘Boss’ and managed to win the series. Akhtar also praised Rohit Sharma for batting brilliantly in the second match which helped India level the series.

The former Pakistan pacer also praised Bangladesh and said that this is no ordinary team and can give tough competition to any side in the world. Naim had batted brilliantly in the final match of the series showing that he can do well in high-pressure games as well. Shoaib Akhtar said that he expected a more exciting game but praised India as he felt they were much better on the given day.

India and Bangladesh will now play against each other in the first Test match at Indore which will begin from 14 November. It is important that India does not take the Bangladesh team lightly as they have the ability to win the series. It will be interesting to see how the pitch in Indore will behave. The team combination for both teams will be a crucial aspect of the upcoming Test match.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will also return to the side and both will be raring to go. Pujara and Rahane were good in the series against South Africa and the Indian team management will be looking to carry that form in the next two Test matches as well.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Test Squad against India: Mominul Haque (Captain), Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain,Imrul Kayes,Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan,Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam