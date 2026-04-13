The wait is finally over for the most talked-about teenager in South African cricket. As the team sheets were handed over at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, one name stood out in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Making his highly anticipated IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 20-year-old left-hander is stepping into the spotlight as the Royals’ latest secret weapon. But for those who haven’t followed his meteoric rise over the last year, the question remains who exactly is Lhuan-dre?

Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Pretorius has already been a record-breaking phenom.

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Historic Test Debut: In June 2025, he became the youngest South African ever to score a Test century on debut, smashing a defiant 153 against Zimbabwe. He broke a record that had stood since the 1960s, previously held by the legendary Graeme Pollock.

The Style: A wicketkeeper-batter by trade, his game is built on fearless aggression. With a bat swing that mirrors Quinton de Kock and a strike rate that rarely dips below 150 in the shorter formats, he is the definition of a modern-day T20 “unicorn.”

Why RR Handed Him the Cap Tonight

With the Royals currently sitting atop the table with a perfect 4-0 record, captain Riyan Parag has chosen tonight to flex the team’s incredible bench strength.

Explosive Intent: By drafting Pretorius into the middle order, RR is looking to counter Hyderabad’s high-octane batting with an equally aggressive left-right combination. Moreover, their other left-hander Shimron Hetmyer did not quite come to the party in the first four matches and has been handed a “rest”.

Pace-Friendly Pedigree: Growing up on the bouncy tracks of South Africa, Pretorius is naturally suited to the fast, true surface of the Uppal stadium.

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The Journey to the IPL

Pretorius first grabbed global attention during the 2024 U19 World Cup, where he was South Africa’s leading run-scorer. His transition to senior cricket was near-instant, dominating the SA20 with the Paarl Royals before being snapped up by the Rajasthan franchise.

As the floodlights take full effect in Hyderabad, all eyes will be on the young Protea. If his debut in international cricket is anything to go by, the Orange Army bowlers are in for a long night.