Legendary Brazilian tennis player Maria Bueno dies at 78
By: AFP | Sao Paulo |
Published: June 9, 2018 5:34 AM
Maria Bueno, the Brazilian “queen” of tennis, who won three Wimbledon and four US championship singles titles, died today in Sao Paulo at age 78, her nephew told the Globo Esporte site. She had been suffering from mouth cancer since last year and was hospitalised in May.