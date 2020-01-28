‘Legend’ MS Dhoni still missed on the team bus: Yuzvendra Chahal

The former India skipper last played for India in the World Cup semi final against New Zealand last year.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is part of the Indian squad that is currently touring New Zealand, has revealed that no one sits on the seat preferred by former India skipper MS Dhoni in the team bus. The leg spinner shared this information while shooting a video inside the team bus while it was on its way to Hamilton for the third T20 International.

In the video that has been posted on bcci.tv, Chahal is seen interacting with other Team India members Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, who are also a part of the squad in New Zealand. At the end of the video Chahal moves towards the rear end of the bus and points at an empty seat saying it was the most preferred spot for Dhoni. The former India skipper last played for India in the World Cup semi final against New Zealand last year.

“Yeh woh seat hai jahan ek legend baithate the. Mahi bhai. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithata. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hain (This is the seat where a legend used to sit. MS Dhoni. No one sits here even now. We miss him a lot),” Chahal says in the video.

This month, BCCI dropped Dhoni from the list of centrally contracted players, leading to fresh doubts over his future.