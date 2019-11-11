Leander Paes slips out of top 100 ranking for the first time in 19 years

Leander Paes is now the fourth-highest ranked Indian player. (File photo: Reuters)

For the first time in 19 years, Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes has dropped out of the ranking of top 100 players. Paes has slipped to 101 rank in ATP doubles chart after losing five places. The tennis star now has 856 points.

Leander Paes is now the fourth-highest ranked Indian player behind Rohan Bopanna (38), Divij Sharan (46) and Purav Raja (93). Purav has re-entered into top 100 by jumping eight places. It was in 2000 that Paes went outside the top 100 bracket, when he was ranked 118.

He had dominated the doubles and mixed doubles for a long time. Paes has won 8 doubles and 10 mixed double titles. In 1996 Olympics, he won a bronze medal for India. Between 1990s and early 2000, he and Mahesh Bhupathi won scores of tournaments. Known as ‘Indian Express’, the pair had reached the semifinals of three Grand Slams – the French Open, the Australian Open, and the US Open. In 2003, Paes won Wimbledon and Australian Open mixed double title along with Martina Navratilova.

While in 2014, Paes, for the first time lost his position in top 10, two years later he was out of top 50 as well. Paes has not played since the US Open this year. However, he has made himself available for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

Paes was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 1996–97. He was awarded Arjuna award in 1990. Among the civilian awards, he got Padma Shri in 2001, and Padma Bhushan in January 2014, for his contribution in sports in the country.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran continues to be India’s top-ranked singles player in singles. He is now ranked 95. He is followed by Sumit Nagal (127), Ramkumar Ramanathan (199), Sasi Kumar Mukund (252) and Saketh Myneni (266).