Leading India’s Asiad contingent – BJP neta charged with attempt to murder, Suresh Kalmadi aide

The Indian Olympic Association’s announcement of India’s squad for the Asian Games has two unlikely names – Bharatiya Janata Party’s Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi’s close aide Rajkumar Sacheti. Both have been appointed as leaders of India’s Asiad contingent. Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, has been charged in numerous criminal cases which also includes the attempt to murder and dacoity, his 2014 election affidavit states. Sacheti, according to an Indian Express, is a sports administrator who has been probed by multiple agencies including the CBI. He is the former personal secretary of Suresh Kalmadi.

The two were named by the Indian Olympic Association as leaders of the country’s Asian Games contingent last week. The appointment of the two men comes after IOA decided to name Lalit Bhanot, its former secretary-general, as the chairman of the preparation committee for the Asian Games. Bhanot himself in the past has spent almost a year in jail after he was manned by the CBI as one of the prime accused in the CWG scandal.

BJP’s Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to the report, is also named as one of the accused in the Babri Masjid case. The case is currently being tried jointly in a Lucknow court along with a demolition in Rae Bareli. In his election affidavit, Singh admitted to having been charged under various IPC sections, including 147, 148 (rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder). He is one of the several politicians who will be occupying the chair of national federations. Since 2012, Singh has been the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Sacheti was probed by the CBI along with multiple other agencies for his alleged role in the 2010 Commonwealth Games scandal. He is the former personal private secretary of disgraced former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi. He was named as the joint director general after 2010 Commonwealth Games were awarded to India. Currently, he is the executive director of Boxing Federation of India and an associate joint secretary of the IOA.

While the association’s secretary general decided not to comment on the appointing of these officials. A senior IOA official told IE that they did not see anything wrong in the appointment of Singh or Sacheti. The official was quoted saying, “If the government has no problem in Brij Bhushan holding posts in national federations despite his past records, why shouldn’t we name him as Chef de Mission?”