The Lucknow Super Giants’ attempt to “clear the air” has met a formidable wall of skepticism from some of cricket’s most influential voices. Despite the franchise’s release of “unfiltered” footage showing a hug between Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant, the optics of the animated exchange have reignited a fierce debate about the boundaries between franchise owners and their professional athletes. The drama happened after Delhi Capitals beat the LSG in IPL 2026 encounter on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow by 6 wickets.

Leading the charge is IPL founder Lalit Modi, who took to social media to deliver a scathing critique of Goenka’s conduct, suggesting the incident violates the very spirit of the league.

Lalit Modi Calls for Immediate Ban

In a viral post that has set the internet ablaze, Lalit Modi did not mince words, labeling Goenka a “complete loser and joker of the highest order.” Modi, the architect of the IPL, expressed embarrassment over the repeated instances of public confrontation at the Lucknow camp.

“If I was still Chairman and commissioner I would have BANNED him immediately and made him forfeit his ownership of the team forever,” Modi wrote.

He further claimed that a specific clause exists within the franchise agreement to handle such issues of integrity and called upon the BCCI to implement it. “Sucking up to powers that be is not the way to allow him to get away,” he added, emphasizing that fans and players deserve better than seeing a “pompous clown” undermine the team’s leadership.

I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka owner of @LucknowIPL is a complete looser and joker of the highest order – i am seriously embarrassed with his behaviour. I created the @IPL for fans and players alike. Not for this to happen every time every year. If I was still Chairman and… https://t.co/5mHzg8RAY1 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 2, 2026

Michael Vaughan’s Warning: “No Need for This”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed the sentiment, albeit with a more measured tone of disbelief. Retweeting the original footage, Vaughan pointed out the absurdity of such intensity so early in the campaign.

“1 game into the Tournament… No need for this,” Vaughan posted.

His reaction highlights a growing consensus among international cricketers: that a high-performance environment cannot thrive when a captain is publicly scrutinized by ownership just 24 hours into a new season.

1 game into the Tournament .. No need for this .. https://t.co/4aJbjrIU9r — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2026

The LSG PR Counter-Strike

Caught in the crossfire of global criticism, LSG has leaned heavily into their “all is well” narrative. The franchise continues to circulate footage of the Goenka-Pant hug, attempting to frame the discussion as “passionate tactical feedback” rather than a dressing-down.

The Lucknow Defense:

The Hug: LSG maintains that the animated gestures were followed by a cordial embrace, proving the relationship is intact.

LSG maintains that the animated gestures were followed by a cordial embrace, proving the relationship is intact. The “Unfiltered” Narrative: The team insists that cameras often capture snippets of intensity without the context of the subsequent laughter.

Not everything you see is the true story, here’s the unfiltered post match vibes, when cameras don’t cut. pic.twitter.com/EiPMWrmlkQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2026

From Rahul to Pant: A Narrative of Recurring Tension

While LSG has successfully provided a “rebuttal” through their social media, the heavy hitters like Modi and Vaughan have ensured that the conversation isn’t going away. For Goenka, the challenge is now two-fold: he must not only manage his team’s performance on the field but also manage the “public owner” persona that has become a lightning rod for controversy.

As the tournament moves forward, all eyes will be on the LSG dugout—not just for the next tactical masterstroke, but for the next time the cameras pan to the owner’s box.