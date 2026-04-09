Lalit Modi, the architect of the Indian Premier League, has launched a blistering critique of the tournament’s current format. In a series of recent revelations and social media outbursts, the exiled IPL creator argues that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is failing to meet core contractual commitments, resulting in massive financial “leakage” for the ten franchises.

The “2600-Second” Strategy: Locking in Revenue

In his latest disclosure, the 59-year-old businessman clarified that the cited Rs 2,400 crore loss is strictly related to media rights alone. He insists that when you factor in central sponsorship rights, ticketing revenue, and individual team sponsorship, the cost of “ignoring” 20 games becomes a staggering oversight for the league.

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The IPL architect also shed light on the unique commercial system he designed to bulletproof the league’s income. Contrary to popular belief, he claims the IPL never “sells” its rights in the traditional sense. Instead, he created a system where the league sells 2,600 seconds of advertising space per game.

“Media rights don’t buy IPL broadcast rights. They buy the right to insert 2,600 seconds in natural breaks… I designed contracts requiring the licensee to pay in full irrespective of the number of overs actually played.”

2400 crores loss is only for media rights. To that add central sponsor rights. To that add ticketing revenue. To that you add team sponsorship revenue. 20 games less is such a huge huge revenue for one to ignore. @ipl never sells its rights. I created a new system. We sell 2600… — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 9, 2026

This “locked-in” model ensured that even if a match ended early—say, a team won in 15 overs—the revenue remained secure because the broadcaster was paying for the full ad-inventory window. Modi teased a more in-depth explanation of these technicalities in an upcoming in-person podcast with Ridhima Pathak in London this Friday.

The “NFL Model” vs. BCCI Subsidiary

According to the Lalit Modi, the IPL was never meant to be a BCCI subsidiary. He revealed that in 2007, the BCCI Governing Council originally approved the IPL as an independent company similar to the NFL, where owners sit on the board and control operations. However, the IPL founder claims this vision was diluted by internal politics in late 2007, turning it into a BCCI-controlled entity.

Despite these structural grievances, the intrinsic value of teams remains historic. Modi highlighted the recent acquisitions of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for USD 1.78 billion and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for USD 1.63 billion as proof of the league’s gravity—while maintaining that these values would be even higher if his 94-match schedule was honored.

The Timeline: How IPL Scheduling Morphed

The scheduling of the IPL has undergone radical shifts, moving away from the “pure” format envisioned by the exiled administrator:

2008–2010 (The Original Vision): An 8-team format with a pure home-and-away structure. Every team played each other twice (60 matches total).

An 8-team format with a pure home-and-away structure. Every team played each other twice (60 matches total). 2011 (The Expansion): With 10 teams, a full home-and-away would have required 94 matches. To save time, the BCCI introduced a “Groups” system, limiting the schedule to 74 matches.

With 10 teams, a full home-and-away would have required 94 matches. To save time, the BCCI introduced a “Groups” system, limiting the schedule to 74 matches. 2012–2021: The league fluctuated between 8 and 9 teams, mostly maintaining a home-and-away balance for the 8-team era (60 matches).

The league fluctuated between 8 and 9 teams, mostly maintaining a home-and-away balance for the 8-team era (60 matches). 2022–Present (The 10-Team Era): The addition of GT and LSG brought back “Virtual Groups.” Teams no longer play every opponent twice, leading to the 20-match “contractual failure” alleged by the IPL creator.

The International Conflict: The “Window” Problem

The expansion of the IPL has created a seismic shift in the global cricket calendar. As the tournament pushes toward a two-and-a-half-month window, it has created “dead zones” in the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). International bilateral series are now essentially suspended during April and May to accommodate the league.

This scheduling dominance has led to significant friction. Boards like New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies now face an annual struggle to prevent their star players from choosing the lucrative IPL over national duty. Critics argue that adding the 20 more matches Modi demands would effectively end bilateral white-ball cricket during the northern spring, turning the IPL from a dominant tournament into a year-round threat to the traditional international structure.