Never one to shy away from a controversy, IPL founder Lalit Modi has opened a new front in his ongoing war of words with the league’s current ecosystem. While the 2026 season has seen record-breaking performances on the field already, Modi has slammed the “third-rate” fan experience at several iconic venues, suggesting a radical solution- tearing them down.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account late Saturday night, Modi didn’t mince words after reports emerged of water shortages and poor seating at some of the older venues during the early afternoon games.

‘Even new stadiums in India offer 10% of what global modern stadiums offer’

However, his latest target is the physical infrastructure of the league.

“They need to demolish EACH AND EVERY STADIUM WE HAVE IN INDIA. And build the most modern efficient state of the art stadiums with amenities equal to or better then the new football / World Cup stadiums with emphasis on safety facilities like like climate control/ food courts / bathrooms / emergency services /merchandising to name a few,” Modi posted.



“Modern Escalators / beautiful lobbies. I did a study by HKS in 2010. All stadiums were unfit to hold matches. I presented the studies to bcci board. Nothing has been done. Even newest stadiums built in last few years are at best and I mean at best 10% fan experience of what global modern stadium offer,” he added.

“With the 50 % of revenues of media rights and 20% of total revenue going to bcci – that should 80% initially be used for this and this purpose only. I created the cash machine. Now time for the board to show they care for the fans – and do the right thing,” he said.

Hints towards privatisation?

The former IPL commissioner may even be advocating for a model where franchises own or long-term lease their stadiums, similar to the English Premier League or the NBA, rather than being at the mercy of state-run cricket associations, gauging by his comparison to football stadiums.

While the BCCI and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal have recently focused on expanding the IPL window post-2027, Modi’s “infrastructure first” stance has polarised the internet.

What this means for IPL 2026

As the league moves into the hotter weeks of April and May, the pressure on host associations to improve fan facilities is mounting especially for afternoon matches. With Modi acting as a vocal critic, the BCCI may find it increasingly difficult to ignore the growing outcry over stadium conditions.