Lakshya Sen makes history! Beats All England Champion Li Shi Feng to win 58th Canada Open 2023

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen clinched the men’s singles title at the 58th Canada Open 2023 on Monday. Sen defeated the reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng in straight sets to clinch the men’s singles title.

The 21-year-old badminton player beats China’s Li Shi Feng by winning the first set by 21-18 and the second set by 22-20. This adds another prestigious accolade to his growing list of accomplishments. This remarkable victory marks Sen’s second BWF World Tour title, after winning the Indian Open in 2022.

Lakshya Sen remarkable form in Canada Open 2023

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Lakshya Sen has shown remarkable form in the tournament. Sen’s opening match was against Thailand’s badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the round 32 in the Canada Open and the 21-year-old defeated him 21-18 and 21-15.

In Round 16 of the Canada Open tournament, Sen played against Brazil’s Ygor Coelho de Oliveira, and triumphed over him by winning 21-15 and 21-11.

With this victory, Sen made his way to the quarter-final match, where he faced German badminton player Julien Carraggi. It may be noted that this was the only match of Canada Open, in which Lakshya Sen went into the third set.

In his match against Julien Carraggi, Sen won the first set by 21-8 but lost the second set by 21-17. Eventually, Sen flexed his muscles and made a remarkable comeback in the third set and won the match by 21-10.

Then Sen made his way to the semi-finale, where he faced Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and defeated the player by 21-17 and 21-14.

After a series of remarkable victories Sen finally booked a finale ticket, where he played against China’s Li Shi Feng and outclassed him by winning in straight sets 21-18 and 22-20. The 21-year-old displayed immense talent and ability to excel under pressure and outclassed his opponent.

PM Modi, Shah congratulate Lakshya Sen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lakshya Sen for his victory in the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament and called his success a testament to his tenacity and determination.

“Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Lakshya Sen on winning Canada Open. “Heartiest congratulations to lakshya_sen on clinching the #CanadaOpen title with a memorably stellar performance. The top scheme athlete has proven the true grit and talent of Indian athletes once again. May you always attain new heights making India proud,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

PV Sindhu crashes out of Canada Open 2023

Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist and India’s star badminton player, PV Sindhu failed to make her way to the finale in 58th Canada Open 2023 after losing 14-21; 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women’s singles semifinal.