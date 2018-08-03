‘Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai’: Twitterati salute Virat Kohli for splendid century against England

Team India captain Virat Kohli after scoring the century against England in Birmingham. (Source: BCCI)

Twitterati are in awe of team India captain Virat Kohli after his hard-fought century against England at Birmingham on day 2 of the first of the five-match contest. Kohli who walked into bat when India was struggling at 54 for 2 after losing Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the same over, left the ghosts of 2014 tour behind and reached his 22nd Test century as India brought down the hosts’ lead to just 13 runs. It was the Indian skipper’s 22nd Test century and will go down as one of his best knocks in the longest format of the game.

At one stage, India was struggling at 182/8 in their pursuit of England’s 287. Kohli added over 80 runs for the last two wickets and took India to a respectable total. He survived a number of close calls and was dropped on two occasions on his way to the hundred but made the best of his chances.

The knock created a lot of buzz on social media platforms with fans going crazy about the Indian skipper. One of them went an extra mile and compared the 29-year-old batsman to God using one of the dialogues from Netflix’s Sacred Games – ‘Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Ki Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai’.

Here are some top of the line Twitter reactions –

Test bowling at its best .. Test Batting at its Best from @imVkohli .. These last 2 days have given us all a reminder why it’s the best format by a country mile … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018

Just stood up in our studio and applauded. One of Kohli’s best. Full of grit and patience. Proper test match batting. #Class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2018

India’s future is safe. Virat Kohli is already in the 22nd century. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 2, 2018

Speaking at the end of day’s play, Kohli said that he would rate the memorable knock second to his 141 in a lost run-chase against Australia in Adelaide almost four years ago. “I don’t know. This could come second to Adelaide. Adelaide remains very special to me. It was second innings and we were chasing a target (364) on day five,” Kohli told ‘bcci.tv’ after his masterful 149 on day two here.

“I had total clarity in my mind that we were going for the target. That was a beautiful zone to be in. About this innings, I am very happy and grateful,” he added.