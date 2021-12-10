  • MORE MARKET STATS

La Liga: Spanish clubs ratify investment plan, without Real Madrid, Barcelona

By: |
December 10, 2021 9:26 PM

The league said 37 of the 42 clubs making up Spain's first and second divisions backed the venture with private equity firm CVC to inject 1.9 billion euros into the competitions.

Only 15% can be used for new player signings. (Reuters)Only 15% can be used for new player signings. (Reuters)

A large majority of Spain’s top soccer clubs, with the notable exceptions of Real Madrid and Barcelona, have ratified an investment plan with a private equity firm, the league said Friday.

The league said 37 of the 42 clubs making up Spain’s first and second divisions backed the venture with private equity firm CVC to inject 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) into the competitions.

Related News

Madrid, Barcelona and fellow topflight club Athletic Bilbao have criticized the venture that was first presented by the league earlier this year. They recently tried to promote an alternative investment plan through banks that they said would offer better terms.

The league said 70% of the money coming to clubs must be used for “investments linked to infrastructure, international development, brand and product placement, communication strategy, innovation and technology, and a content plan for digital platforms and social media.”

Only 15% can be used for new player signings. The other 15% will be allocated to paying off debts.

The two other clubs which opted out were not named by the league.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. La Liga Spanish clubs ratify investment plan without Real Madrid Barcelona
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Couldn’t have had two white-ball captains: Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as ODI skipper
2Virat Kohli removed from ODI captaincy as Rohit Sharma becomes new white-ball captain, Ajinkya Rahane loses Test VC position
3It’s cricket again: IPL pips CoWIN portal in Google’s top trending query 2021